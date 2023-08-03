Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Muhammad Yasir over phone call for bronze medal triumph in Asian Athletics Championship

Indian Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra congratulated Pakistan athlete Muhammad Yasir for winning the bronze medal at the recently-concluded Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok.

Yasir recorded a throw of 79.93 meters to clinch the bronze medal at the showpiece event. The Pakistan javelin thrower was behind India’s DP Manu (81.01) and Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean (83.15).

Speaking to Geo TV about the unexpected call from the Indian javelin throw specialist, Muhammad Yasir said:

“It was a pleasant surprise when he (Neeraj Chopra) called me up and appreciated my performance after I won the bronze medal in the javelin event recently. He wished me best of luck for future events.”

The Indian contingent bagged a total of 27 medals (six gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze) at the Asian Athletics Championships, while Yasir’s bronze was the solitary medal for Pakistan in Bangkok last month.

Speaking further on the huge performance gap between the two Asian countries in athletics, Yasir mentioned:

“The only difference between Pakistani and Indian athletes is that they have the opportunity to train with foreign coaches on a long-term basis at the best facilities in countries known for producing top athletes.”

“In Pakistan, unfortunately, we don't even have the proper equipment or foreign coaches. We have to manage somehow, a reason also why we need to appreciate the performances of Arshad Nadeem.”

Why Neeraj Chopra didn't participate in Asian Athletics Championship?

Neeraj Chopra sustained a muscle strain during a training session in May. The top Indian javelin thrower pulled out from the Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4.

Although Chopra won gold at the Lausanne Diamond League with an 87.66 meter throw, the 25-year-old didn’t participate in the Asian Athletics Championship since he was training abroad in a bid to prepare for the World Championship scheduled in August.

Chopra will also be a medal contender for the postponed Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, scheduled between September 23 and October 8.