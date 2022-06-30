Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2022: Where to watch javelin throw event and live streaming details of Diamond League

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing his maiden Diamond League medal as he is takes the field at the prestigious Stockholm Diamond League meet in BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, Sweden, later today (June 30).

The prestigious one-day event in the Swedish capital will be Chopra's biggest event ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA, next month. That will be followed by the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, England.

Apart from Chopra, Germany's Julian Weber, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and his compatriot Tokyo Games bronze winner Vitezslav Vesely will also grace the event.

Olympic Khel @OlympicKhel

अब हीरा?



India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra returns to the Diamond League circuit after years! How well will he fare? Watch this space to find out



#StockholmDL | @Neeraj_chopra1 | @Diamond_League पहले सोना 🥇अब हीरा?India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra returns to the Diamond League circuit afteryears! How well will he fare? Watch this space to find out पहले सोना 🥇अब हीरा? 😍India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra returns to the Diamond League circuit after 4️⃣ years! How well will he fare? Watch this space to find out 👇 #StockholmDL | @Neeraj_chopra1 | @Diamond_League https://t.co/hirGvT2cHY

The 2021 Olympic javelin champion has been in very good form this season. Earlier, the 24-year-old made a remarkable return to the competitive arena, after a 10-month long hiatus, to shatter his own national record mark, on June 14.

Chopra hurled the javelin to a distance of 89.30m in his second attempt at the Paavo Nurmi Games to win a silver medal. Along the way, he bettered his previous best of 88.07m, recorded last year at a domestic event in Patiala, Punjab.

India's golden boy then won a gold medal at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland with a best throw of 86.69m in the men's javelin throw event, on June 18.

Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#DiamondLeague #DLStockhom Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Javelin Champion’s official training has started at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm for today’s big event. Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Javelin Champion’s official training has started at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm for today’s big event. #DiamondLeague #DLStockhom https://t.co/aopZRRhRL3

When to watch Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2022?

Tune in to watch Chopra's javelin throw event at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League at 11:00 PM IST (approximately) on June 30 (Thursday).

Live stream details of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw in Diamond League 2022?

Chopra's javelin throw event at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League will be broadcast on the Sports18 1 SD and HD channels in India.

