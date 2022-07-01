Neeraj Chopra hoping to breach the 90m mark soon

India's Neeraj Chopra has been on a roll since the Tokyo Olympics last year. The Olympic javelin champion started the season in prime form.

Breaching the 90m mark in javelin is considered the gold standard and Neeraj Chopra came agonizingly close when he sent the spear soaring to 89.94m. He missed the coveted 90m mark by just six centimeters at the Stockholm Diamond League.

However, what it gave the Tokyo Olympic champion was a new national record, a new personal best and a Diamond League meet record too, albeit for a few minutes. The meet record was soon broken by Andersen Peters, who sent the spear soaring to 90.31m on his third attempt.

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

With the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games coming up next, Neeraj Chopra looks to be in fine touch to stake a claim for the coveted gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra is looking forward to the World Championships and hopes to breach the elusive 90m mark soon. The javelin thrower said after the Stockholm Diamond League event:

"I am close to 90m now and I believe I can throw it this year. Although I did not win, I feel very good because I gave my best. I felt good and after the first throw, I thought I could breach the 90m mark. However, it is okay as I have more competitions coming this year."

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra breaks national record with first throw of 89.94m in Stockholm Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra also explained that a lot of things need to be in place for a throw to be executed to perfection. He explained:

"When Anderson Peters crossed the 90m mark, I felt that even I could do it. Everything should be perfect, the javelin should go in one line and the technique should be perfect and only when everything is in line, one you can throw such a long distance."

"No pressure to perform" - Neeraj Chopra on staying calm during competition

The Tokyo Olympic gold medal has set the bar very high for Neeraj. Every time the ace javelin thrower takes the field, comments about winning another gold medal ring in the air.

While benchmarks are set to be breached, Neeraj Chopra feels the key is to stay calm. He said:

"Every competition, every day is different. When I start playing in the World Championships in Oregon, I will get to know if I am feeling the pressure of being an Olympic champion. I play with a free mind, pressure is not there in my mind. I train hard and try to give my 100 percent in every competition."

Also read: CWG 2022: No additional quota for Indian athletes means high jumper Tejaswin Shankar likely to miss Commonwealth Games

Neeraj said India winning just one medal at the World Championships so far is also not going to add to any pressure on him. He added:

"There is no pressure that India has only one medal. I am not thinking much about what to do at the World Championships. I will see how my mindset is once I reach there. We will try our best."

With the World Championships and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games round the corner, the Haryana-born athlete wants to keep it simple. He concluded:

"There is no change in how I will be training. The only change will be on striving how to improve."

Also read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj starts favorite, 400m runners limping back to fitness

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far