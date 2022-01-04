Neeraj Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz gets contract extension until 2024 Paris Olympics 

India's Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will continue to train with his German coach Klaus Bartonietz until the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed the extension of Klaus Bartonietz's contract.

Neeraj Chopra is currently training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California. The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center is a state-of-the-art facility, spread over 155 acres, and is widely regarded as one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

Neeraj Chopra's 90-day off-season training camp will end on 4 March 2022. The camp is aimed at helping him prepare for the packed 2022 season, which includes the World Championships in Oregon (USA), the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, (United Kingdom), and the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China).

The ace Indian javelin thrower had earlier expressed his desire to continue to train with the German bio-mechanical expert.

Bartonietz took charge as Chopra's coach from compatriot and former world record holder javelin thrower Uwe Hohn during the youngster's rehabilitation and recovery process after an elbow surgery in 2018.

The contract extension will certainly help Neeraj Chopra in his quest to become better, especially with a packed season and a shorter Olympic cycle.

Galina Bukharina to remain 400m head coach until 2022 Asian Games

The AFI also said that 400m coach Galina Bukharina will remain at the helm of affairs until the end of this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Under Bukharina's watch, the men's 4x400m relay team of Mohammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob set an Asian record during the Tokyo Olympics.

The AFI recently presented the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition to the Sports Ministry.

