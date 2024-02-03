New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024: Where to watch, live streaming details & more

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024 is all set to take place at the track and field stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

After meetings in Astana and Ostrava, the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold is moving to its third stop in Boston, where renowned track and field athletes from across the world will be in action.

A few of the top battles to watch out for at this year’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be when Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley face each other in the men’s 60m. However, Jamaican sensation Ackeem Blake too is a strong contender in the event with a personal best of 6.42.

Another interesting matchup will be between Nigeria’s Ese Brume and the USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall. The two World Championships medalists will be involved in a tough competition in the women’s long jump event.

Additionally, a few top stars to watch out for at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix are Marco Arop (Canada), Jake Wightman (Great Britain), Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia), Laquan Nairn (Bahamas), Gabby Thomas (USA), Tobi Amusan (Nigeria), and Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia).

Where to watch the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024?

Tara Davis-Woodhall will also be in action at the Indoor gold tour meeting. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

One can watch the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024 through the World Athletics Inside Track. The live streaming will be available for a total of two hours, beginning at 4:00 pm local time.

Besides this, the following are the broadcasting platforms for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, according to World Athletics:

RTVE (Teledeporte) / RTVE Play - Andorra, Canary Islands, Spain

Flow Sports - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands

TV Arena Sport 2 - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia

Ceska televize - Czech Republic

MTV Urheilu 1 - Finland

M4 Sport - Hungary

Sport 1 - Israel

Sky Sport Arena - Italy

TV Arena Sport 3 - Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia

Ziggo Sport Tennis - Netherlands

VG+ Sport -Norway

Polsat Sport Extra - Poland

Match Arena - Russia

RTVS Sport - Slovakia

TV Arena Sport 4 - Slovenia

Aftonbladet (Spring Media/Sportbladet) - Sweden

Poverkhnost Sport 1 / Sport 3 - Ukraine

NBC - United States of America