Noah Lyles expresses eagerness to run in Beijing after the official announcement of the 2027 World Championships venue

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles has expressed his desire to run in Beijing after World Athletics announced China as the host for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

Beijing was chosen as the host to the 2027 World Championships at the recently held 234th World Athletics Council Meeting in Glasgow, ahead of the much-anticipated World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024.

Beijing last played host to the World Athletics Championships in 2015 as they conducted the 15th edition of the biggest outdoor competitions in Athletics, after the Olympics. Thus, they will now be staging the event again after a gap of 12 years.

World Athletics revealed this news on their Instagram account, stating:

“The World Athletics Council has selected Beijing, China, to host the 2027 World Athletics Championships.”

Noah Lyles couldn’t contain his eagerness after the news was made public and commented on the post, adding:

“I been waiting for to run there for so long”

Lyles reaction image via Instagram

Lyles is one of the most successful athletes in the World Championships’ history, clinching six gold, and a silver medal across multiple sprint disciplines like the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. He stands sixth on the list of highest medal winners in the men’s category.

Before the Paris Olympics 2024, Lyles is aiming to claim his first indoor title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024. At the event, he will be battling against some prominent athletes in the men’s 60m scheduled on March 1, Friday, at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, UK.

In the 2024 season, Noah Lyles has already produced a world-lead and personal best performance of 6.43s in the shortest sprint, edging compatriot and the world-record holder in 60m, Christian Coleman (6.44). He achieved the feat at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 and is more than ready for the challenge.

Noah Lyles extends contract with Adidas till the end of the decade

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates after winning the Men's 100 Metres final during Meeting de Paris, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Charlety on June 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Five-time Diamond League champion Noah Lyles has extended his contract with Adidas till the end of the decade, which includes both the Paris Olympics 2024 and Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Lyles’ agency Global Athletics & Marketing made the announcement and added how it would be the richest contract in track and field since the legendary Usain Bolt’s retirement.

However, the exact details of the contract have not been revealed to the public. Additionally, the deal will encompass both on and off the field extensive commitments. After completing high school, Noah and his brother Josephus turned professional together and signed with Adidas in 2016.