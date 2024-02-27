Noah Lyles extends partnership with Adidas till end of decade including 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in richest contract since Usain Bolt's retirement

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles has signed a contract extension with Adidas which will see the continuation of their partnership through the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Lyles' agency, Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc., claimed that this contract would be the richest in the track and field sport since legendary Usain Bolt's retirement. In addition, the agency also revealed that the deal will include both on and off-the-field extensive commitments of Lyles.

However, the exact details of the contract haven't been disclosed as the track and field athletes usually sign non-disclosure agreements with the organizations.

Having initially inked a contract with Adidas in 2016, Lyles became a household name in the field of Athletics. Last year, he accomplished a treble, bagging gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay event, becoming the first person to achieve this since Bolt did it in 2015.

After signing the contract, Noah Lyles talked (via press release) regarding his contract extension, stating:

“When I first signed with Adidas in 2016 along with my brother, Josephus, that was like a dream come true for us. And today is just a continuation of that childhood dream.”

Lyles mentioned about the areas that the contract will revolve around, adding:

“Adidas is not only taking care of me and my family at a level I could only imagine, but they understand me and my vision – not only do I want to achieve all I can in this sport both on and off the track, but I want to make real change and improvements in the sport and how it’s run for the generations that come after me. That is what drives me.”

Besides his deal with Adidas, he has partnered with popular brands like Omega, Celsius, Comcast, and Visa.

What is Noah Lyles’ next competition?

Noah Lyles reacts after winning the Men's 60m Dash Final at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships.(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Having already established a name for himself outdoors, Noah Lyles' next goal is to become the World indoor champion in 2024. He will next participate at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 in Glasgow.

This will be his first appearance at the World Indoor Championships 2024 as he is set to compete in the 60m sprint distance. The heats, semis, and the finals, are all slated to be held on March 1, with the heats taking place in the morning session, while the semi-finals and final happening in the evening.

Although the distance wasn’t Lyles' strongest when he began initially, he has improved himself significantly over the years. At the USATF Indoor Championships 2024, Lyles (6.43) edged the indoor world-record holder Christian Coleman (6.44) to book a spot at the World Indoors 2024.