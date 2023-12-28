Noah Lyles featured on the cover of Men's Health magazine's January/February issue

Reigning 100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles was recently featured on the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s January/February issue. The 26-year-old, who dominated the 2023 season, landed the opportunity to pose for the reputed publication.

During the 2023 season, Noah Lyles made headlines by win his third 100m gold medal at the World Championship. Moreover, he revealed his target of chasing Usain Bolt’s time record in both 100m and 200m. Although Lyles could not break Bolt’s timing, he did manage to win three gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. He dominated the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay race on the world stage.

Noah Lyles’s determination to popularize track and field in the mainstream has made him an influential personality. The American athlete recently got the opportunity to be on the cover of Men’s Health magazine. Lyles shared a look at his cover picture on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. He captioned the post:

"Time to get right for 2024!"

Expand Tweet

The magazine also included an in-depth interview with the athlete. In it, he spoke about his training schedules and everything that he was looking forward to in the 2024 season.

Noah Lyles plans to enter a new category in 2024

Lyles at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In 2023, Noah Lyles made history by becoming one of the few athletes to score a triple-triple in a single world championship. Naturally, Lyles is hoping to continue dominating the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races in the 2024 season as well.

Besides these events, Lyles recently made headlines about winning his fourth gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The athlete revealed in an interview with World Athletics that he was planning to enter a new category.

Lyles shared that his high school friends reminded him about how good he was at 4x400m relay races. The conversation encouraged Lyles to try his skills in the mentioned category in 2024. He said:

“I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box, but that was like: okay, I’m not going to say no to that."

He added:

Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let’s take a shot. It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose. If I’m in shape for it and I’ve trained for it all year, sure let’s take a crack at it. If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing - let’s go, let’s take it.”