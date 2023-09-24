American athletes Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas recently reacted to the latest update of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field team trials. On September 21, it was reported that the Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene, will be hosting the Olympic trials for the USA, yet again.

The USA Track & Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee recently announced that the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field team trials have been scheduled for June 21 to 30 at the Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. This will be the fifth consecutive time that the event will be held at the University of Oregon since 2008 and the eighth time overall.

President Karl Scholz of the University of Oregon expressed his gladness in a press release and said:

“We are thrilled once again to be the home of the U.S. Olympic trials. The University of Oregon’s legacy of innovation and high performance in the world of sports has helped define our university and our state.”

However, it seems American athletes Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas were unhappy with the announcement. Recently, both athletes took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news along with expressing their reactions through meme images.

Gabby Thomas shared the news and added a picture of a person tearing up but having a mask to cover up the weeping. On the other hand, Noah Lyles shared a GIF of a little boy crying while talking to a reporter.

Perhaps, Lyles and Thomas were hoping for a different location to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field team trials.

Noah Lyles expressed concern over holding track and field championships at Eugene

Lyles at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Recently, Noah Lyles had also expressed his concern with Oregon, Eugene hosting major track and field events for the country. In his interview with former professional football player Brandon Marshall, Lyles talked about his world championship experience where he mentioned Eugene.

The host could not comprehend what Eugene meant at first. To this, Lyles reminded him that the place hosts track and field competitions.

Lyles also laughingly stated in the interview about the problem with running in Eugene.

“Another issue of our sport is that we are running in these random places,” Lyles said.

He further explained that people usually get excited when they see players coming into the limelight at championships. It makes them want to see them but sadly, people are not aware of places like Eugene. He said in the interview:

“How would they know if we aren't marketing or targeting the right demographics which we really struggle with.”