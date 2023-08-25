What is Gabby Thomas' ethnicity? Know about the athlete's interracial parents

American athlete Gabby Thomas or Gabrielle Lisa Thomas belongs to the African-American ethnicity. The 26-year-old athlete was born to her Jamaican father Desmond Thomas and American mother Jennifer Randall in Georgia in 1996. However, their family of four members had to relocate to Massachusetts due to Thomas’s mother's work opportunity.

Her mother, who was a PhD from Emory University was appointed to teach at the University of Massachusetts. Gabby Thomas developed a keen interest in athletics when her family settled in Florence. So, she joined the track and field team at the Williston Northampton School.

Thomas at Day 6 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Moreover, when she was pursuing graduation in neurobiology and global health from Harvard University, she began to set her mark by winning in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and the indoor 60 meters in several championships.

One of Gabby Thomas’s biggest career highlights is her performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She ran a stunning 21.87s to achieve her first Olympic bronze medal behind legend Elaine Thompson-Herah’s gold and Christine Mboma’s silver medals. Nevertheless, in that championship, she also achieved a silver medal in the 4x100m relay race.

Recently, Gabby Thomas competed in the semi-final round of the 200m race at the ongoing world championship. The American athlete has qualified for the finals with a time record of 21.60s. On August 25, she will be competing against 100m winners Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson.

Moreover, after qualifying, she expressed her feelings in an interview with Olympics.com:

"I was controlling the whole race and I knew I was going to do a smooth finish and win my heat."

She added:

"That was what my coach told me to do. I feel confident and strong going to the finals tomorrow but there are some things I can improve."

Gabby Thomas’ shocking injury changed her outlook on athletics

The athlete at Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In 2022, Thomas had beaten Shericka Jackson in the Doha Diamond League. Moreover, she won the bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Gabby Thomas was all set to aim for gold in the 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

However, her dream was shattered when she experienced a devastating hamstring pull days before the big event. But after a period of self-reflection, she had a realization that changed her outlook toward athletics.

She shared with Olympics.com:

“I took all that for granted."

The athlete realized that both winning and losing could be taken away from an athlete at any moment.

“I saw how quickly it can be taken from you, which is really eye-opening. I have definitely become a more mature and meticulous athlete in what I'm doing," she said.

It helped Gabby Thomas to make up her mind to prepare better for the following championships.