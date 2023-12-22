Noah Lyles: "I’m a huge E-sports guy, especially for League of Legends and I love to watch Faker"

American athlete Noah Lyles recently shared the player that he loves to watch. The 26-year-old revealed that South Korean gamer Faker was his favorite player. Lyles also expressed his affinity towards playing E-sports and what he thinks of the League of Legends player when he sees him play.

Recently, Noah Lyles starred in World Athletics’ fun Q&A session among other notable players of this year. Lyles was featured with Armanda Duplantis, Faith Kipyegon, and Kelvin Kiptum who answered some interesting questions about themselves.

Among the bunch of questions, Lyles and other players were asked to name athletes that they loved watching compete.

Noah Lyles named 27-year-old e-sports player Faker as his favorite athlete.

Lyles said about him,

“Well I’m a huge E-sports guy, especially for League of Legends and I love to watch Faker.”

He further explained,

“I play League of Legends, but you know, it’s like average person watching me run. That’s like the difference between us two. So it’s always just incredible to see.”

The South Korean gamer is a professional League of Legends player for T1. Considered the greatest League of Legends player of all time, Faker is called the ‘Michael Jordan of Esports.’

Lyles at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles plans to win four Olympic gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles recently made headlines by announcing his entrance in a new category ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The athlete already won three gold medals in the world championships in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay races. Besides aiming to conquer these events in next year’s Olympics, Lyles has also set his eyes on the 4x400m relay race to win his fourth gold medal.

The athlete told World Athletics how he decided to try his skills in a new category. An old friend told him,

“I remember when you were in high school, I watched you at Penn Relays go from second to last to first in the 4x400m, chasing down all those Jamaicans - there’s your fourth medal.”

Lyles said that he was stunned to hear such advice. He was not planning to turn it down. Therefore, he has begun training for the big championship.