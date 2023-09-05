Noah Lyles meets Jose Mourinho and Olga Cameron at the Adidas family meet

100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles met football coach Jose Mourinho at Adidas’s family celebration on Monday. Besides sharing happy frames, the sports stars were also spotted posing with the Spanish football team captain, Olga Carmona, who lifted the World Cup trophy last month.

Weeks before, Naoh Lyles made headlines for his terrific performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest. The American athlete achieved gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay, becoming the first man to achieve a triplet since Jamaican Usain Bolt in 2015.

Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho was recently appointed as the head coach of the Italian football club, AS Roma. It is the 11th team that is attaining the 60-year-old’s guidance. Mourinho has a striking reputation for establishing a winning culture with whichever team he works for. In his career so far, he has won 25 trophies with fan-favorite teams like FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and many others.

Noah Lyles, Jose Mourinho and Bjorn Gulden sharing a frame (Image via Instagram)

When the two legendary sports figures met at the Adidas family meet, CEO Bjorn Gulden shared a frame with them on his Instagram story. He captioned the image:

“The winner and the fastest Mourinho & Lyles”, Gulden wrote.

Noah Lyles reshared the image on his Instagram story and also uploaded another picture of him and Jose Mourinho sharing the frame with the 23-year-old Olga Carmona. The footballer, standing in the middle, flexed the gold medal she won last month. Carmona scored the only goal on behalf of Spain against England, to make her country win the Women's World Cup final.

Noah Lyles, Jose Mourinho and Olga Carmona sharing a frame (Image via Instagram)

Olga Carmona also plays for Liga F club Real Madrid as a left-back. In 2018, she won the European Championships with her U-19 Spanish team.

“I don`t want to be like Usain Bolt” - Noah Lyles on his comparison with Usain Bolt

Lyles at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Before the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles was a two-time defending champion in the 200m race. So, besides defending his title for the third time in the recent championship, he also decided to win the 100m race. Looking at his determination to excel, Lyles was often compared to Usain Bolt by his coaches.

However, the 26-year-old had a different take on this comparison. In an interview at the USATF championship, Lyles clarified that he wanted to be known for his own accomplishments and not be defined by someone else's legacy.

"I bet coaches and agents will be like, don`t you want to like Usain Bolt? I don`t want to be like Usain Bolt; I want to be like Noah Lyles," he said.

Lyles was surprised at hearing such comparisons, as he had believed they would only come once he had left the sport. He added:

"I thought I was going to have to leave the sport and be done with it before I heard something like that."

Lyles aims to create his own legacy and leave a lasting impact on the sport of athletics.