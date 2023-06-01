Jose Mourinho addresses speculation on his future amid heavy links to PSG job

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has stated that he has not been approached by any clubs amid reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that the Parisians had expressed tentative interest in bringing in Mourinho to replace Christophe Galtier. Galtier, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2024, guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title, but failed to go far in the French Cup and UEFA Champions League this term.

The report added that Mourinho, whose deal with Roma also expires next summer, shares a good relationship with PSG's football advisor Luis Campos. The duo worked together at Real Madrid.

Following Roma's defeat on penalties against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final, speculation once again arose about their manager's future. Jose Mourinho, however, didn't seem too interested to speak about what lies ahead.

When questioned about the PSG links after the game, he replied (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘I am going on vacation on Monday. If we have time to talk about it before Monday, we will. If not, I will go on vacation and then we’ll see. I have to fight for these lads and therefore not say objectively that I will remain.’’

Mourinho went on to add:

‘‘I am a serious man. I told the owners a few months ago that if I had some contact with other clubs, they would be the first to know. I would always be honest and direct.

‘‘I spoke to the club in December when I had that approach from the Portuguese national team. I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation.’’

It's worth noting that Portugal have since hired former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez as their new head coach.

Meanwhile, apart from Mourinho, PSG are also rumored to have former player Thiago Motta on their managerial shortlist (H/T Sportskeeda).

Jose Mourinho's Roma falter in final as Sevilla clinch yet another Europa League title

Sevilla are known as the kings of the UEFA Europa League, having lifted the title six times prior to this season. However, on Wednesday (May 31), they were up against an AS Roma side coached by Jose Mourinho, who had never lost a European final in his managerial career.

Something had to give and it was ultimately the Spanish team who came away with the win.

Paulo Dybala initially gave Roma the lead in the 34th minute, but Sevilla equalized through a Gianluca Mancini own goal 10 minutes into the second half. The game remained scoreless from there on, resulting in extra-time and then penalties.

In the shootout, Luis Ocampos, Erik Lamela and Ivan Rakitic all scored with Sevilla's first three kicks. Meanwhile, only Bryan Cristante netted for Jose Mourinho's troops.

Gonzalo Montiel then saw his penalty saved to give Roma a glimmer of hope. However, the penalty had to be retaken as Giallorossi goalkeeper Rui Patricio had come off his line too early. Montiel buried his spot-kick this time around to hand Sevilla a 4-1 win on penalties and their seventh Europa League crown.

Poll : 0 votes