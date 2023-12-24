Noah Lyles offers to teach Jaydon Hibbert after Jamaican teenager pokes fun at his own dancing during The Bowerman Award ceremony

American athlete Noah Lyles recently reacted to 18-year-old Jaydon Hibbert’s dance video from The Bowerman Award ceremony. The reigning 100m and 200m world champion reached out to the college-athlete, stating that he would be happy to teach him dancing.

On December 14, Jamaican triple-jumper Jaydon Hibbert won the prestigious The Bowerman award. Named after coach Bill Bowerman, it is the highest honor a track and field student-athlete can receive at the collegiate level. Hibbert won the title for his record-breaking performances throughout the 2023 season.

During the award event, Jaydon Hibbert appeared for a photoshoot in which he was perhaps asked to dance. He shared a video of that moment on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and captioned it:

"rule #1, no dancing for u hibby"

Since he only managed to do a few moves, Hibbert stated that he was not a great dancer. However, track and field star Noah Lyles soon reacted to his video, volunteering to help the teenage prodigy. He wrote:

"Don’t worry bro I can teach you"

Lyles has previously shown his knack for dancing. In October, he flexed his dance moves alongside his Jamaican girlfriend Junelle Bromfield.

Not only that, after the conclusion of the 2023 season, on vacation with his girlfriend, Lyles and Bromfield were spotted dancing on the beats at a club.

If Hibbert does seek help, Lyles is not a bad option to learn to shake a leg.

Noah Lyles congratulated Jaydon Hibbert for his achievement

Noah Lyles at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Jaydon Hibbert won The Bowerman award by leaving behind one of America's top 10 decathletes, Kyle Garland, and Germany's Leo Neugebauer. The title was a token of appreciation for Hibbert’s commendable performances throughout 2023.

In March, the Arkansas Razorbacks athlete won the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships with a jump of 17.54, setting an outright world U-20 triple jump record. Two months later, he managed to improve his record with a distance of 17.87 at the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In fact, he also qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships. However, he had to withdraw due to issues with his hamstring.

Celebrating Hibbert’s big achievement, Noah Lyles took to his X handle to congratulate the young athlete.

"Congratulations @_wunderkid__ on winning the Bowerman!"

The 2023 season was an important one for Noah Lyles too. He won three gold medals at the world championships - in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races. Considering Lyles's terrific performance, he was accorded the Athlete of the Year title by World Athletics.