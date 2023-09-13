American athlete Noah Lyles recently announced the launch of his brand new world champion hat. Although the hats are yet to be released, the athlete has provided fans with the option to pre-order them from his sports website, Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation.

Lyles is proudly flaunting the world championship titles that he won in Budapest last month. In Budapest, the athlete secured his first-ever gold medal in the 100m race, clocking a personal best of 9.83s. He also defended his 200m world championship title for the third time, clocking 19.52s. Lyles completed a hat-trick of world championship titles by winning the men’s 4x100m relay race.

Celebrating his win, Lyles has designed an exclusive 2023 World Athletics Championship hat. He shared a few snaps of the hat on his Instagram story. It featured merchandise in black with 'World Champion Budapest' written in golden color.

Lyles's Instagram Story (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moreover, the back of the hat reads '2019, 2022, 2023' - signifying Lyles’ consecutive wins in the 200m race. Also, one side of the hat has 'Noah Lyles' written on it and the other side has the message '3x'.

Sharing a glimpse of the hat, the athlete posted a couple of Instagram stories and also tagged his website from where fans can pre-order it. Lyles wrote in his story,

“Pre order your Noah Lyles World Champion Hat Now.”

When to expect delivery of the Noah Lyles Hat?

Lyles at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

According to the Lyles Brothers website, fans who are planning to pre-order the Noah Lyles world champion hat can expect its delivery by early December.

Each hat’s prize is USD 35 on the website. Fans can pre-order one or more hats, enjoying the facility of worldwide shipping. Also, the website accepts several payment methods such as shopPay, PayPal, GPay, and credit cards.

Lyles’ website is also selling a special white T-shirt with the athlete’s race bib pasted on it. It has Lyles written on it, along with Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation in blue at the top and 2021 in red at the bottom. Fans can buy just the t-shirt for $35, or they can get it with the race bib signed by Lyles and his brother Josephus for $65.

The website states that the profits generated from selling the t-shirts would be donated in support of The Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation.

Moreover, through the website, the athlete also hosted a sports camp at Alexandria City High School. It organized a couple of fun track and field races, pool workouts, and lunch for kids.