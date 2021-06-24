Tokyo Olympics: Thousands march in Japanese capital against "unwanted Games"

A large anti-Tokyo Olympic demonstration was held outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building on Wednesday evening. Protesters voiced their opposition to the Games going ahead as planned on July 23.
The event served as a flagship of the globally organized series of protests known as "Nolympics Day". Berlin, Los Angeles, Paris and Sydney all saw similar demonstrations held outside government establishments in their respective cities.
Activists gathered outside Tokyo Metropolitan Building 1 at 18:00 local time with provocative homemade banners and props on display. Speeches were made by leaders of the movement as the eventual numbers swelled to over a thousand. The march set off at 19:00 and the group headed towards Shinjuku Central Park. Chants and choruses expressing the group's grievances with what they perceive as a forced Tokyo Olympics could be heard throughout. The march eventually swung back to its starting point at around 21:00.
Local authorities ensured the demonstration was conducted in an orderly fashion with minimal disruption to central Tokyo's early evening traffic. Social distancing measures were practiced, with the march proceeding in vertical ranks of no more than three people.
Although the mood remained peaceful, the message was clear. For many Tokyoites, this is an unwanted Olympic Games that prioritizes short-term profiteering over the health and wellbeing of the local community.
A recent survey suggests that as much as 80 per cent of the Japanese population wants the Tokyo Olympics canceled or postponed as the country continues to struggle against COVID-19.
A further decision was made earlier this week to allow Olympic venues to host a maximum of 10,000 spectators or fill up to 50 per cent capacity (whichever is smaller) for Tokyo Olympic events. This has been perceived as a further disregard for public safety, with all benefits going to large corporations and organizing bodies. Joint research conducted by Kyoto University and Tohoku University was conclusive in finding that hosting the Tokyo Olympics without spectators is the "least risky option".
One protestor said:
"The Olympics must be stopped, now! We are not ready to welcome it at all. With just 8 per cent of our population vaccinated, we fear an Olympic-variant (of the coronavirus) in the coming months."
It should be noted that certain compromises have been made by the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, such as the decision to not sell alcohol at events, and the cancelation of public viewings across the city.
Anti-Tokyo Olympic sentiment existed long before the pandemic
Representatives of various other anti-Tokyo Olympic groups were also present and gave speeches. It should be noted that this edition of the Games has been facing opposition even prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
In light of revelations concerning a supposed concealment of facts regarding the Fukushima nuclear powerplant incident of 2011, a representative of 'Cancel the 2020 Olympic Disaster' said:
"The reality of the Fukushima nuclear disaster has been shielded by our government since Tokyo was awarded the Olympics in 2013. The situation is still unstable and Tokyo 2020 certainly will not change that so simply."
Olympic issues not exclusive to Tokyo 2020, such as dislodgement of the homeless and reallocation of public resources, were also discussed prior to marching.
The banner in the above image refers to the mandatory attendance of students from local schools and sports clubs at Tokyo Olympic events. A common and harmless activity during normal times here in Japan.
As we draw closer to opening day, the crowds look set to grow bigger, with angry voices getting louder. But any effort to force a cancelation looks likely to be as effective as pebbles thrown at a bulldozer.