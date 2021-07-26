Novak Djokovic - The celebrity amongst Indian athletes at Olympics 2021

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is indeed a celebrity among the Indian contingent at the Olympics 2021. In the latest instance, Olympic-bound Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar has joined the list of Djokovic fans. Sreeshankar ran into the World No. 1 tennis star Djokovic at the Games village.

Earlier, World No.10 Indian badminton men's doubles star Chirag Shetty met Djokovic ahead of the commencement of the Summer Games. Men's singles player Sai Praneeth also bumped into the 20-time Grand Slam champion in Tokyo.

Sreeshankar took to social media to share a picture of himself along with Djokovic earlier today.

Sreeshankar meets Djokovic

AFI's controversy ahead of Sreeshankar's departure to Tokyo

A few days ago the Athletics Federation of India questioned the Indian long jumper Sreeshankar and 20m race walker KT Irfan's fitness qualification ahead of the Olympics. The inclusion of two Indian athletes was in doubt after both failed to perform well in the trials held in Bengaluru.

In an emergency meeting, the Athletics Federation, after a lot of discussions, allowed both the athletes to participate in their maiden Olympic Games.

The AFI chief also reportedly threatened the athletes, saying strict action will be taken if they fail to perform at the Summer Games. However, Sreeshankar and Irfan's coaches asserted that both the track and field athletes will perform well in Tokyo.

The Indian track and field event will start on July 30th. India will witness Sreeshankar in action on July 31 when the Men's Long Jump Qualification starts from 3:40 pm (IST) onwards.

