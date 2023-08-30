"Now the whole league doesn't rate u" - Canadian rapper Drake hits back at Noah Lyles following his controversial comments about NBA

Canadian rapper Drake recently became the latest addition to the list of people who have criticized American track and field athlete Noah Lyles for his comments about the NBA.

After winning gold in the 100m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles stated that after winning the NBA title, teams label themselves as "world champions," despite only competing against other teams from the USA. Lyles said:

"You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times but that ain't the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out her fighting, thriving, putting their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA."

Several NBA stars, including Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, criticized Lyles' comments. A page named Track Spice on Twitter (now known as X) highlighted Drake's recent comment about Lyles' NBA dig. Drake wrote, along with three laughing emojis:

"He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before...now the whole league doesn't rate u."

Fans have been divided over Lyles' comments, but his fellow track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson came to his defense. She wrote:

"I'm standing with Noah (Lyles) on this one !! @LylesNoah the organization have players from different countries but do they compete against different countries. You have to go against the world in order to be world champion."

How did Noah Lyles perform in the recently concluded World Athletics Championships 2023?

Noah Lyles' comments about the NBA have unfortunately overshadowed his achievements at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The 26-year-old American became the first man since Usain Bolt (2015) to complete the sprint treble.

Lyles claimed the gold medal in the 100m and 200m sprints, with a time of 9.83s and 19.52s, respectively. He also ran the anchor leg in the men's 4x100m relay event and helped Team USA win the gold medal with a time of 37.38s.

Up Next, the American will compete in the men's 200m on August 31 at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League.