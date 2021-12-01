Olympian Halima Hachlaf handed 6-year doping ban

Olympian Halima Hachlaf received a six-year suspension for committing a doping offense on Tuesday (November 30). Halima tested positive for a synthetic steroid hormone during a tournament in Rabat, Morocco, in January.

Earlier, Halima was suspended for four years from all international tournaments. She served a doping ban from 14 October 2013 to 18 December 2017. Halima made a comeback by competing at the 2019 World Championships held in Doha.

The Athletic Integrity Unit (AIU) stated that the middle-distance runner failed to respond to requests made to her and did not extend cooperation in connection with the case. Consequently, Halima will have to stay away from the track until 2027.

"Halima Hachlaf did not have an exemption to use it as a medicine," said the Athletics Integrity Unit in its verdict.

Halima is the second athlete in her family to have received a doping ban. The 33-year-old's brother Abdelkader Hachlaf was also banned for doping in 2004. He was a Moroccan distance runner and a 3000m steeplechase expert.

Abdelkader Hachlaf was banned for two years until April 2006 after testing positive for nandrolone in an IAAF out-of-competition test.

Halima Hachlaf's major achievements:

Halima Hachlaf registered her first breakthrough at senior level during the 2009 Mediterranean Games. She bagged a silver medal at the 800m event with her best time of 2:00.91.

2009 was a good year for Halima as she also won her second silver medal at the 2009 Jeux de la Francophonie, Beirut. Not only did she finish second, Halima also registered her personal best by clocking 1:58.27 in the race.

She defeated compatriot Seltana Aït Hammou to finish second in the 800m event. Halima also bagged a bronze medal in the 4×400m relay.

The 33-year-old then went on to compete at the 2012 London Olympics. Halima finished 11th in 800m at the showpiece event.

