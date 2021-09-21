Omar Ahmed disqualified after accidentally winning half-marathon

The winner of the half marathon, Omar Ahmed, was disqualified from the half marathon, after getting to know that he was registered to run the 10k race on Sunday.

The Bristol 22km half marathon took place alongside the Bristol 10k race at the Great Bristol Run on Sunday.

Omar Ahmed had originally enlisted to run the 10k but ended up accidentally running - and eventually winning - the half marathon in just 63 minutes. The two courses diverged at one point and Ahmed, who entered the 10K as an elite runner, went the wrong way to finish the race with a timing of 1:03:08 - nearly five minutes ahead of the competition.

Ahmed, while on his way to finish the race, his paths diverged for the distance of the two different races. He went the wrong way.

The Great Run Company said Mr Ahmed had entered the 10k as an elite runner and not a half marathon, therefore he was not officially part of the half marathon race, and would "unfortunately" be disqualified.

The revised men's positions confirmed Chris Thompson, of Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletics Club, as the new winner with a time of 67 minutes.

Rules are Rules, says chief executive of The Great Run Company about Omar Ahmed:

Although Ahmed had put in "an impressive performance," it had received objections from other athletes. A subsequent investigation took place, resulting in disqualification.

Chief Executive of The Great Run Company Paul Foster, considering Ahmed's outstanding performance, stated that "rules are rules" and everyone has to abide by them.

"Rules are rules and in this case they say we have to disqualify Omar," said Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company.

"We salute his performance and he has been invited to take part in next week's Great Manchester Run as an elite athlete. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming him back to Bristol for 2022's Great Bristol Run," said Paul Foster.

