"Orthodox people in the village objected that I should not go out of the village" - Athletics star Seema opens up on the challenges she faced

The 37th National Games began on October 25 in Goa and will conclude on November 9, 2023. Over 10,000 athletes are participating, a major rise from last year's roster, and 43 different sports are being contested. Athletics, in particular, has seen several upcoming talents succeed on the national stage.

Seema, who belongs to the Reta village in the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, produced one of her best performances on Sunday (October 29) to win the gold medal in the women's 10,000m race. Amid tough competition from arch-rival Sanjivani Jadhav from Maharashtra, the 23-year-old overtook her opponent in the last lap to seal the gold in 33:20.75 seconds.

This was Himachal Pradesh's third medal in women's events of the day, as Seema's win was complemented by Rohru village's Jyotika Datt who won silver in fencing, and Chalwara village's Baloria who won bronze in athletics.

Seema's rise to national prominence has involved several struggles from financial turmoil to loss of loved ones. However, the biggest obstacle for the national youth record holder was the orthodox mindset of her villagers.

Back in 2013, a young Seema ventured out of her home to take part in a local school competition. This decision evoked the ire of her village elders who viewed a school-going girl's primary occupation as education.

"When I started athletics, orthodox people in the village objected that I should not go out of the village. But my late father supported me," she was quoted as saying as per a National Games press release.

"Young girls from my village are following sports" - Seema's perseverance leads to a change in norms

Seema had to undergo personal struggles through her journey to become a national champion. In 2012, her father, who had supported her ambitions in the face of resistance, passed away. He left behind six children and the burden of financial independence on the youngsters.

Seema's three sisters supported her goals and in 2015, she was selected under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) scheme to train in Dharamshala. That helped her participate in national tournaments and prepare her for her quest to win medals.

Financially, she received ample support from the government when she was drafted under the Khelo India scheme in 2018 and received a monthly scholarship of Rs 10,000.

"It was a big support to me," she was quoted as saying in the release.

She further solidified her financial status when she received a job in the banking sector in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. Her profession along with the cash incentives received from winning medals at national tournaments paved the path for her financial freedom.

In her journey to the top, Seema has won multiple medals in domestic tournaments. She participated in four events, winning gold in three and a silver in the fourth.

The change in the mindset of her orthodox villagers is Seema's biggest achievement and she viewed the change in sporting culture in her village as a sign of progress.

"Since I started winning medals at the junior national level, things have changed. Young girls from my village are following sports. They are also going to nearby cities for higher studies," she said.

Seema also holds bigger ambitions such as taking part in international competitions by representing the Indian national team. She wants to keep her physical condition top-notch to fulfill that goal.

"I need to be super fit to make a big impression next year," she added.

Seema's medal was Himachal's first gold of the tournament, and they sit at the 23rd position on the medal table with four medals as of Thursday (November 2).