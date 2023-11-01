Pan American Games 2023 Day 11 Results: USA medal winners ft. Kasey Knevelbaard and Ryan Talbot

The 2023 Pan American Games, a 16-day event concluded its eleventh day on October 31, 2023, where the USA squad bagged a total of seven medals, including four gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.

The competitions commenced on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023, and will conclude on November 5, 2023. The American squad is leading the medal tally with 178 medals, including 76 gold medals, 47 silver medals, and 55 gold medals.

On Day 11 of the competition, the U.S. squad clinched medals in multiple events, including athletics, fencing, and table tennis.

Team USA medal winners in athletics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 11

Ryan David Talbot of Team United States celebrates winning the Bronze Medal in Men's Decathlon at Estadio Nacional de Chile at the 2023 Pan Am Game in Santiago, Chile.

The American squad has earned a total of five medals in athletics including one gold and four bronze medals.

On Day 11 of the event Kasey Knevelbaard clinched a gold medal in the men's 5000m by leaving behind Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and Brazil's Altobeli da Silva. He clocked a spectacular 14:47.69.

Ryan Talbot secured a bronze medal in the men's decathlon event. He finished third with a total score of 7742 points after the 1500m event.

Gold medalist:

Kasey Knevelbaard - Men's 5000m

Bronze medalist:

Ryan Talbot - Men's decathlon

Team USA medal winners in fencing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 11

Magda Skarbonkiewicz competes against Maia Chamberlain during the Fencing - Women’s Sabre Individual Final at the 2023 Pan Am Game in Santiago, Chile.

On Day 11 of the competition, the American squad took home four medals in fencing. Magda Skarbonkiewicz competed against fellow USA fencer Maia Chamberlain and secured a gold medal in the women's sabre individual fencing event. Nick Itkin clinched a gold medal in the men's foil event after facing fellow American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

Gold medalists:

Magda Skarbonkiewicz - Women's sabre individual

Nick Itkin - Men's foil event

Silver medalists:

Maia Chamberlain - Women's sabre individual

Miles Chamley-Watson - Men's foil event

Additionally, Rachael Sung and Amy Wang bagged gold medal in the women's double event in table tennis. They defeated the Brazilian duo of Guilia Takahashi and Bruna Takahashi.

The medal standing, leading nations, and other details of the 2023 Pan American Games can be found here.