Pan American Games 2023 Day 13 Results: USA medal winners ft. Erin Marsh and Jordan Gray

Day 13 of the Pan American Games concluded with the USA squad bagging 16 medals, including six gold medals, six silver medals, and four bronze medals.

The 16-day competitions began on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023, and will conclude on November 5, 2023. The American squad is leading the medal tally with 207 medals, including 90 gold medals, 55 silver medals, and 62 bronze medals.

On Day 13 of the Games, the American squad secured medals in multiple events, including athletics, rhythmic swimming, gymnastics, triathlon, wrestling, fencing, and bowling.

Team USA medal winners in athletics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 13

Jordan Gray of Team United States celebrates after the 800m race of the Women's Heptathlon at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The American squad has bagged 14 medals in athletics in Santiago. On Day 13, the squad won five medals, including two gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals.

Erin Marsh secured a gold medal in the women's heptathlon event, while Jordan Gray secured a bronze in the same event. Bridget Williams clinched a gold medal in the women's pole vault.

Gold medalists:

Erin Marsh: Women's heptathlon

Bridget Williams: Women's pole vault

Silver medalist:

Taylor Werner: Women's 5000m

Bronze medalists:

Casey Comber: Men's 1500m

Adelaide Aquill: Women's shot put

Jordan Gray: Women's heptathlon

Team USA medal winners in wrestling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 13

Mark Hall II and Ethan Adrian Ramos of Puerto Rico compete in Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 86kg at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The U.S. squad clinched three medals, including one gold medal and two silver medals. Forrest Molinari clinched a gold medal in the women's 68 kg category by defeating Venezuela's Soleymi Caraballo.

Mark Hall II and Nahshon Garrett secured silver medals in men's 86 kg and 65 kg respectively.

Gold medalists:

Forrest Molinari - Women's 68 kg

Silver medalists:

Mark Hall II - Men's 86 kg

Nahshon Garrett - Men's 65 kg

Team USA medal winners in gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 13

Evita Griskenas: Silver medal - Individual rhythmic all-around

Group rhythmic all-around: Bronze medal

Team USA medal winners in fencing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 13

Gold medal - Men's team epee

Samuel Imrek

Samuel Larsen

Curtis McDowald

Gold medal - Women's team foil event

Jackie Dubrovich

Lee Kiefer

Zander Rhodes

Team USA medal winners in artistic swimming, triathlon, and bowling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 13

Megumi Field and Ruby Remati: Silver medal - Duet artistic swimming

Matthew McElroy: Silver medal - Men's individual triathlon

Bryanna Cote and Shannon O'Kefe - Women's doubles bowling