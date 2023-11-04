Pan American Games 2023 Day 14 Results: USA medal winners ft. Evita Griskenas and Jordan Geist

Maintaining their lead in the medal tally, the USA squad took home 27 medals on Day 14 of the competition. The squad bagged medals in multiple events, including athletics, fencing, karate, sailing, squash, wrestling, artistic swimming, equestrian, canoeing, football, and gymnastics.
The 16-day event commenced on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023, and will conclude on November 5, 2023. The American squad leads the medal tally with 234 medals including 100 gold medals, 60 silver, and 74 bronze medals.
Team USA medal winners in gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
The American squad has secured 17 medals in gymnastics so far in Santiago. On Day 14 of the event, the squad secured three bronze medals, two of which were bagged by Evita Griskenas in Hoop and Ball.
The U.S. team, including Isabelle Connor, Gergana Petkova, Katrine Sakhnov, Karolina Saverino, and Hana Starkman secured a bronze medal in the 5 hoops.
Bronze medalists:
- Evita Griskenas - Women's hoop gymnastics event
- Evita Griskenas - Women's ball gymnastics event
- Team - Women's 5 hoops
Team USA medal winners in sailing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
The U.S. squad won five medals on Day 14 of the event in sailing, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Ian Barrows and Hans Henken secured gold medals in the men's skiff 49er sailing race, and Daniela Moroz secured a gold in the Women's Kite event.
Gold medalists:
- Ian Barrows and Hans Henken - Men's skiff 49er
- Daniela Moroz - Women's Kite
Silver medalist:
- Dominique Stater - Women's iQFoil
Bronze medalists:
- Noah Lyons - Men's iQFoil
- Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea - Women's 49erFX
Team USA medal winners in athletics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
The U.S. squad has secured 19 medals in athletics so far, including five gold medals, three silver, and 11 bronze medals. On Day 14, the squad bagged five medals, with Isai Rodriguez securing the top position in men's 10,000m and Sam Chelanga securing a silver.
Gold medalists:
- Isai Rodriguez - Men's 10,000m
Silver medalist:
- Sam Chelanga - Men's 10,000m
Bronze medalists:
- Jordan Geist - Men's shot put
- Emily Mackay - Women's 1500m
- Maddie Harris - Women's javelin throw
Team USA medal winners in fencing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
Gold medalists:
- Men's Team - foil
- Women's Team - Sabre
Team USA medal winners in karate at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
Gold medalists:
- Ariel Torres - Men's kata
- Sakura Kokumai - Women's kata
Team USA medal winners in wrestling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
Gold medallists:
- Ildar Hafizov - Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg
- Kamal Bey - Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg
Bronze medalist:
- Kayla Miracle - Women's 62 kg
Team USA medal winners in squash at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
Gold medalists:
- Timothy Brownell and Olivia Clyne - mixed doubles
Silver medalists:
- Amanda Sobhy - Women's singles
Team USA medal winners in artistic swimming, canoeing, equestrian, and football at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14
Artistic Swimming - Silver - Women's Team
Canoeing - Bronze - Jonas Ecker and Aaron Small - Men's K-2 500m
Equestrian - McLain Ward - Men's individual jumping
Football - Bronze - Women's team