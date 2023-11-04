Pan American Games 2023 Day 14 Results: USA medal winners ft. Evita Griskenas and Jordan Geist

Maintaining their lead in the medal tally, the USA squad took home 27 medals on Day 14 of the competition. The squad bagged medals in multiple events, including athletics, fencing, karate, sailing, squash, wrestling, artistic swimming, equestrian, canoeing, football, and gymnastics.

The 16-day event commenced on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023, and will conclude on November 5, 2023. The American squad leads the medal tally with 234 medals including 100 gold medals, 60 silver, and 74 bronze medals.

Team USA medal winners in gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Evita Griskenas poses on the podium for - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Individual Hoop at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The American squad has secured 17 medals in gymnastics so far in Santiago. On Day 14 of the event, the squad secured three bronze medals, two of which were bagged by Evita Griskenas in Hoop and Ball.

The U.S. team, including Isabelle Connor, Gergana Petkova, Katrine Sakhnov, Karolina Saverino, and Hana Starkman secured a bronze medal in the 5 hoops.

Bronze medalists:

Evita Griskenas - Women's hoop gymnastics event

Evita Griskenas - Women's ball gymnastics event

Team - Women's 5 hoops

Team USA medal winners in sailing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of Team United States compete in the Men's Skiff (49er) Sailing Race at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The U.S. squad won five medals on Day 14 of the event in sailing, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Ian Barrows and Hans Henken secured gold medals in the men's skiff 49er sailing race, and Daniela Moroz secured a gold in the Women's Kite event.

Gold medalists:

Ian Barrows and Hans Henken - Men's skiff 49er

Daniela Moroz - Women's Kite

Silver medalist:

Dominique Stater - Women's iQFoil

Bronze medalists:

Noah Lyons - Men's iQFoil

Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea - Women's 49erFX

Team USA medal winners in athletics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Isai Rodriguez wins Men's 10,000m Final at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The U.S. squad has secured 19 medals in athletics so far, including five gold medals, three silver, and 11 bronze medals. On Day 14, the squad bagged five medals, with Isai Rodriguez securing the top position in men's 10,000m and Sam Chelanga securing a silver.

Gold medalists:

Isai Rodriguez - Men's 10,000m

Silver medalist:

Sam Chelanga - Men's 10,000m

Bronze medalists:

Jordan Geist - Men's shot put

Emily Mackay - Women's 1500m

Maddie Harris - Women's javelin throw

Team USA medal winners in fencing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Gold medalists:

Men's Team - foil

Women's Team - Sabre

Team USA medal winners in karate at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Gold medalists:

Ariel Torres - Men's kata

Sakura Kokumai - Women's kata

Team USA medal winners in wrestling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Gold medallists:

Ildar Hafizov - Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg

Kamal Bey - Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg

Bronze medalist:

Kayla Miracle - Women's 62 kg

Team USA medal winners in squash at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Gold medalists:

Timothy Brownell and Olivia Clyne - mixed doubles

Silver medalists:

Amanda Sobhy - Women's singles

Team USA medal winners in artistic swimming, canoeing, equestrian, and football at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 14

Artistic Swimming - Silver - Women's Team

Canoeing - Bronze - Jonas Ecker and Aaron Small - Men's K-2 500m

Equestrian - McLain Ward - Men's individual jumping

Football - Bronze - Women's team