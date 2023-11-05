Pan American Games 2023 Day 15 Results: USA medal winners ft. Curtis Thompson and Rachael McCoy

Day 15 of the 2023 Pan American Games concluded with the USA squad still maintaining their lead in the medal tally with 273 medals, including 116 gold, 74 silver, and 83 bronze.
The squad bagged medals in multiple events, including athletics, archery, breaking, gymnastics, rugby, sailing, softball, water polo, canoeing, fencing, hockey, triathlon, wrestling, karate, roller sports, and table tennis.
The 16-day competition began on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023, and will conclude tomorrow i.e. on November 5, 2023.
Team USA medal winners in athletics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15
The squad grabbed six medals in athletics on Day 15, including three gold, two silver, and one bronze. Curtis Thompson recorded a throw of 79.65m in men's javelin throw to bag a gold medal and Rachael McCoy recorded a jump of 1.87m to claim a gold medal in the women's high jump event. Matt Ludwig cleared the 5.55m mark in the pole vault to earn a gold medal.
Gold medalists:
- Curtis Thompson - Men's javelin throw
- Rachael McCoy - Women's high jump
- Matt Ludwig - Men's pole vault
Silver medalists:
- Daniel Michalski - Men's 300m steeplechase
- Daniel Haugh - Men's hammer throw
Bronze medalist:
- Rudy Winkler - Men's hammer throw
Team USA medal winners in gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15
Jessica Stevens secured an individual gold medal in the women's trampoline event and a gold along with Nicole Ahsinger in the women's synchronized trampoline event in Santiago. Ruben Padilla and Aliaksei Shostak collected a gold medal in the men's synchronized trampoline event. Moreover, the squad also secured three bronze medals in gymnastics on Day 15.
Gold medalists:
- Jessica Stevens - Women's trampoline event
- Jessica Stevens and Nicole Ahsinger - Women's synchronized trampoline event
- Ruben Padilla and Aliaksei Shostak - Men's synchronized trampoline event
Bronze medalists:
- Evita Griskenas - Clubs
- Evita Griskenas - Ribbon
- 3 ribbons + 2 balls
Team USA medal winners in archery at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15
Gold medalists:
- Men's recurve team
- Women's recurve team
- Women's team compound
Silver medalists:
- Sawyer Sullivan - Men's individual compound
- Men's team compound
- Alexis Ruiz - Women's individual compound
- Mixed team compound
Team USA medal winners in sailing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15
Gold medalists:
- Erika Raineke - Laser Radial
- Madeline Baldridge, Sarah Chin, and Allan Terhune Jr - Lightning
Silver medalists:
- Ernesto Rodriguez and Kathleen Tocke - Snipe
- David Liebenberg and Sara Newberry Moore - Narca 17
Team USA medal winners in breaking at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15
Gold medalist:
- Grace Choi - B-Grils
Silver medalist:
- Jefferey Louis - B-Boys
Bronze medalist:
- Vicki Chang - B-Girls
Team USA medal winners in other sports at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15
Waterpolo
Gold medalists:
- Team- Men's tournament
- Team - Women's tournament
Canoeing
Silver medalist:
- Jonas Ecker - Men's K-1 1000m
Bronze medalist:
- Team - Men's K-4 500m
Softball
Gold medalist: Team - Women's tournament
Rugby
Gold medalist: Team - Women's seven tournament
Hockey
Silver medalist: Team - Women's tournament
Fencing
Silver medalist: Men's fencing team sabre
Triathlon
Silver medalist: Mixed relay
Wrestling
Silver medalist: Chalton Schultz - Men's greco-roman 130 kg
Karate
Bronze medalist: Saisheren Senpon - Men's 84 kg
Roller Sports
Bronze medalist: Erin Jackson - Women's 200m time trial
Table Tennis
Bronze medalist: Men's team