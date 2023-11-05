Pan American Games 2023 Day 15 Results: USA medal winners ft. Curtis Thompson and Rachael McCoy

Day 15 of the 2023 Pan American Games concluded with the USA squad still maintaining their lead in the medal tally with 273 medals, including 116 gold, 74 silver, and 83 bronze.

The squad bagged medals in multiple events, including athletics, archery, breaking, gymnastics, rugby, sailing, softball, water polo, canoeing, fencing, hockey, triathlon, wrestling, karate, roller sports, and table tennis.

The 16-day competition began on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023, and will conclude tomorrow i.e. on November 5, 2023.

Team USA medal winners in athletics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15

Rachel Mccoy competes in the Women's High Jump Final at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The squad grabbed six medals in athletics on Day 15, including three gold, two silver, and one bronze. Curtis Thompson recorded a throw of 79.65m in men's javelin throw to bag a gold medal and Rachael McCoy recorded a jump of 1.87m to claim a gold medal in the women's high jump event. Matt Ludwig cleared the 5.55m mark in the pole vault to earn a gold medal.

Gold medalists:

Curtis Thompson - Men's javelin throw

Rachael McCoy - Women's high jump

Matt Ludwig - Men's pole vault

Silver medalists:

Daniel Michalski - Men's 300m steeplechase

Daniel Haugh - Men's hammer throw

Bronze medalist:

Rudy Winkler - Men's hammer throw

Team USA medal winners in gymnastics at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15

Silver medalistsTeam Brazil, Gold medalistsTeam United States, and Bronze medalists Team Mexico pose on the podium for Gymnastics - Women's Synchronized Trampoline at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile

Jessica Stevens secured an individual gold medal in the women's trampoline event and a gold along with Nicole Ahsinger in the women's synchronized trampoline event in Santiago. Ruben Padilla and Aliaksei Shostak collected a gold medal in the men's synchronized trampoline event. Moreover, the squad also secured three bronze medals in gymnastics on Day 15.

Gold medalists:

Jessica Stevens - Women's trampoline event

Jessica Stevens and Nicole Ahsinger - Women's synchronized trampoline event

Ruben Padilla and Aliaksei Shostak - Men's synchronized trampoline event

Bronze medalists:

Evita Griskenas - Clubs

Evita Griskenas - Ribbon

3 ribbons + 2 balls

Team USA medal winners in archery at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15

Gold medalists:

Men's recurve team

Women's recurve team

Women's team compound

Silver medalists:

Sawyer Sullivan - Men's individual compound

Men's team compound

Alexis Ruiz - Women's individual compound

Mixed team compound

Team USA medal winners in sailing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15

Gold medalists:

Erika Raineke - Laser Radial

Madeline Baldridge, Sarah Chin, and Allan Terhune Jr - Lightning

Silver medalists:

Ernesto Rodriguez and Kathleen Tocke - Snipe

David Liebenberg and Sara Newberry Moore - Narca 17

Team USA medal winners in breaking at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15

Gold medalist:

Grace Choi - B-Grils

Silver medalist:

Jefferey Louis - B-Boys

Bronze medalist:

Vicki Chang - B-Girls

Team USA medal winners in other sports at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 15

Waterpolo

Gold medalists:

Team- Men's tournament

Team - Women's tournament

Canoeing

Silver medalist:

Jonas Ecker - Men's K-1 1000m

Bronze medalist:

Team - Men's K-4 500m

Softball

Gold medalist: Team - Women's tournament

Rugby

Gold medalist: Team - Women's seven tournament

Hockey

Silver medalist: Team - Women's tournament

Fencing

Silver medalist: Men's fencing team sabre

Triathlon

Silver medalist: Mixed relay

Wrestling

Silver medalist: Chalton Schultz - Men's greco-roman 130 kg

Karate

Bronze medalist: Saisheren Senpon - Men's 84 kg

Roller Sports

Bronze medalist: Erin Jackson - Women's 200m time trial

Table Tennis

Bronze medalist: Men's team