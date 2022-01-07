Paralympian Sharad Kumar interacts with students in Kerala under 'Meet the Champions' initiative

2021 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar interacted with students on Thursday under the 'Meet the Champions' initiative envisioned by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 29-year-old high jumper met the kids at Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Trivandrum, Kerala.

The 'Meet the Champions' program is an initiative organized to inculcate importance of fitness, balanced diet and sports amongst the youth. The Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Education are putting in joint efforts to keep the 'Meet the Champions' program running over the next two years.

Sharad Kumar received a warm reception from the students and staff of the school. He spent some quality time with the kids and was seen playing table tennis with them as well during his visit.

Meanwhile, Sharad also felicitated Meharin, 1st artistic gymnast from Kerala, for winning a medal at the Junior Nationals. The youngster has now set her sights on the Khelo India Games and is eager to win many more medals for India.

Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy spoke to students under 'Meet the Champions' initiative

The Indian sailing duo of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy, too, earlier interacted with students from 75 schools at Vivekananda Vidyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

The sailing duo participated in sessions conducted for children to spread awareness about the importance of having a balanced diet, fitness and immunity building.

Varun took to social media to thank the organizers for giving them the opportunity to conduct sessions with the kids and shed some light on the valuable aspects of learning sailing as a sport.

"Tamilnadu Government @CMOTamilNadu and Sports Authority of India @SAI Media for having provided KC Ganapathy and myself with this opportunity," tweeted Varun Thakkar after interaction with the kids. "We hope to inspire the youth and bring more awareness to sailing as a sport."

PM Modi, meanwhile, hailed the efforts put in by the Olympians to inculcate awareness among students regarding the importance of sports and fitness.

"Remarkable gesture by KC Ganapathy and @VarunThakkar100 to inspire the talented youngsters of Tamil Nadu," tweeted PM Modi. "I am confident such efforts will increase awareness about issues relating to sports and fitness."

