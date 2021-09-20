Bronze medal winning Paralympian Sharad Kumar undergoes treatment at AIIMS, after complaining of chest pain

2021 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medalist high jumper Sharad Kumar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The high jumper has been under observation for the last five days after complaining of slight chest pain.

Doctors are currently carrying out different tests to examine the exact cause of the chest pain. Sharad is awaiting his test reports.

"I am admitted here in AIIMS Delhi for the last 5 days now. "Everyday, there is a test and the doctors are going to tell (what is future course of action) in a day or two," said Sharad Kumar.

"Doctor told me that they need to carry out some tests. This is certainly not a good sign for me, but I am totally relaxed and chilled because I know the nation's support and love is behind me," added Sharad.

Sharad, who complained of chest pain, stated that he is doing fine.

"I complained of a little chest pain, but now I am okay. Once my test is done then the actual picture of my health will come out.", said the Bronze medallist.

PCI recommends Sharad Kumar for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

The PCI on Saturday approved the names of shooter Manish Narwal (gold medal), high jumper Sharad Kumar (bronze medal), gold medal winning shuttler Pramod Bhagat and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar (bronze medal) for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the T42 category of Men’s High Jump event on August 31 by clearing the 1.83m jump. Sharad started with a height of 1.73m and cleared 1.77m. He failed to clear the 1.86m in his final attempt and had to settle for bronze with his best attempt of 1.83m.

