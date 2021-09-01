Paralympics 2021: Javelin star Sandeep celebrates Mariyappan's victory, while the silver medalist turns into Nishad Kumar's hairstylist

Two-time Paralympic medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu got a celebratory ride. Javelin star Sandeep Chaudhary walked around carrying Mariyappan Thangavelu on his back. It was an endearing sight to catch the athletes sharing such camaraderie. Sandeep celebrated Mariyappan's second consecutive medal at the Paralympics, a silver this time, by giving the high jumper a ride on his back.

The reason why sports unite us all, the strongest emotion there ever is



Take a look at how Paralympian Sandeep is celebrating Mariyappan Thangavelu's silver win at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics



It's heartwarming to see our para-athletes supporting each other

Mariyappan Thangavelu bagged a silver medal on a rain-affected afternoon at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics . Mariyappan's best clearance was 1.86m at his third attempt. Mariyappan elites Joginder Singh Bedi and Devendra Jhajharia were the only Indians to win multiple medals at the Paralympics. Jhajharia and Bedi have both won three medals each. Meanwhile, Sandeep finished fourth in the men's javelin throw F64 event with his best throw of 62.20m at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Paralympics have allowed hundreds of people with disabilities to take control of their lives. It has given them economic freedom and respect in a society that often looks down on the physically-challenged.

Witnessing such heartwarming gestures between the athletes is the reason why sports assimilates the strongest emotions and unites millions around the world.

Mariyappan turns into a hairstylist

Mariyappan was seen giving a haircut to silver medallist high jumper Nishad Kumar at the Tokyo Paralympics Village.

Here are some candid moments from Tokyo Paralympic Games Village. Silver Medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu styles Silver Medalist Nishad Kumar's hair before his competition earlier today



Wondering what else High Jumper Mariyappan excels at?

Take a look

Yogesh Kathunia motivates Sumit Antil

It wasn't long before Sumit Antil braced the Tokyo Stadium, shattering the world record thrice in six attempts to win the javelin throw gold medal. Yogesh Kathuniya was also on the field the same day, missing gold by almost a meter-long margin.

Kathuniya was not satisfied with his own performance. However, instead of wallowing in his own defeat, he motivated Sumit to return with a gold. Yogesh was happy with the silver medal but the feeling of having not won the gold medal was lingering in his mind.

Each one of these Paralympic India athletes are real life heroes. This show proves why. Glad the country is celebrating them.

However, he used that energy to motivate his friend and roommate Sumit Antil, who headed for the javelin F64 final. Both shared the same room at the Games Village at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I have won a silver but you should not return with anything less than a gold medal" said Yogesh Kathunia to Sumit ahead of his javelin throw final.

Not only did Sumit win, he decided to do it in style. He shattered the world record not once but thrice. He couldn't have asked for a better debut at the Summer Games.

