Paris Diamond League 2021: Olympic champions Thomson-Herah and Armand Duplantis continue their domination

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her dominance in women’s 100m as she raced to victory in the Paris Diamond League on Saturday. The Jamaican sprinter clocked a meet record of 10.72 seconds.

"The world record is a short-term goal, it's quite close but if I end the season without taking it, it doesn't matter. I am a double Olympic champion (in the 100m), I'm delighted with my performance. I have never been this fast. I'm very happy with what I've accomplished in 2021,” Thompson-Herah was quoted as saying by AFP.

Last weekend in the Eugene Diamond League, she ran the second-fastest time in the history of 10.54sec. Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old record of 10.49sec is still the best in the circuit.

Thompson-Herah then ran 10.64sec in the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday behind fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce’s 10.60sec, the third fastest ever.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was scheduled to compete in Paris but pulled out citing fatigue. Shericka Jackson, Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, finished second. She crossed the finished line in 10.97sec.

Dina-Asher Smith came third in the Paris Diamond League. The American spritner clocked 11.06sec.

Armand Duplantis flies high at Paris Diamond League

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis is just 21 but has dominated the men’s pole vault like a veteran in the sport. The Olympic champion clinched gold on Saturday, taking victory with a clearance of 6.01m.

Armand Duplantis.

He saw off Filipino John Ernest Obiena (5.91m) and Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen (5.81m) before attempting to break his own world record of 6.18m set in February last year.

Duplantis failed thrice to clear the 6.19m at the Paris Diamond League but victory was still welcome after finishing fourth in Lausanne. He has now had six clearances of six meters or more this summer.

"I'm feeling good, I need to have some more competitions by the end of the season. I'm glad I came here and passed six metres. It was a good day,” Duplantis said after winning the Paris Diamond League.

He added:

"To break the world record you need a perfect jump. I think I can do it but I'll just have to do things a little better next time."

Also Read: Lausanne Diamond League 2021: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Yulimar Rojas set records, Johannes Vetter back to winning form

Edited by Diptanil Roy