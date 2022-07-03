Parul Chaudhary breaks national record in 3,000m event, clocks below 9-minute mark at Sunset Tour 

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary broke the national record in the women's 3,000m event when she clocked 8:57.19s on the Sunset Tour in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Parul broke a six-year old record set by Suriya Loganathan in the event. Suriya had a time of 9:04.50s.

The feat earned Parul a third place on the podium at the Sunset Tour event. China's Wuga He finished first on the podium with a timing of 8:52.19s, while Fionna O'Keeffe of the United States of America came second, clocking 8:53.47s.

Parul was trailing fifth until the last two laps, but soon gained momentum to finish below the nine-minute mark.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to social media to announce the record.

"#NationalRecord Alert #ParulChaudhary clocked 8:57.19 in women's 3000m at Sunset Tour, LA to set the New NR by breaking the 6-yr old NR (9:04.5) of Suriya Loganathan She was trailing at 5th spot but gained momentum in last 2 laps to finish 3rd on the podium #Athletics," SAI tweeted.

Parul Chaudhary in good form ahead of World Championships

The performance at the Sunset Tour event puts Parul in a good space. The youngster is gunning to be one of the forces to be reckoned with at the upcoming World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Oregon from July 15.

Parul Chaudhary's new national record. (PC: SAI Media/Twitter)

Although Parul will be competing in the 3,000 m steeplechase event, breaking a national record prior to such an important event will hold her confidence in good stead.

"Her performance will be a big boost ahead of the World Championships @WCHoregon22 (3000m steeplechase is her main event) Many congratulations #IndianSports #Athletics," SAI added in the tweet.

Along with Parul, other members of the Indian women's team include S Dhanalakshmi (200m), Aishwarya Misha (400m), Annu Rani (javelin throw), and Priyanka Goswami (20km walk).

