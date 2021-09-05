PCI Chief Deepa Malik hails the para-athletes success in Tokyo, confident for 2024 Paralympic Games

The Indian contingent's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has set the standards high. Each one of the athletes has bettered themselves, and the results are testimony to it.

The entire nation is elated with the athletes' achievements and are looking forward to improving their latest best when team India arrives in Paris. Paralympic Committee of India Chief Deepa Malik also believes in the same.

Deepa Malik, president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), has shown confidence in the athletes regarding the increase in the number of medals in the 2024 Paris Games.

She has been there throughout supporting and encouraging the athletes in Tokyo.

The Indian contingent finished their 2021 Paralympics campaign in Tokyo with their highest medal haul ever by securing a total of 19 medals. India has won five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India has won a total of 12 medals, up until the 2016 Rio Paralympics. Whereas, India has won total 19 medals in 2021 medals, bettering their previous editions tally.

PCI Chief Deepa Malik and Badminton coach are ready for 2024:

After PCI chief Deepa Malik and Indian para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna on Sunday expressed his confidence in the Indian para-badminton star's preparedness for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Coach Gaurav asserted that shuttlers are ready for all kinds of challenges.

Coach Gaurav, while talking to the media, said:

"Paralympic medallists will inspire the next generation of players, and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Badminton Association of India (BAI) will help us further train more athletes for the Paralympics. As a team we will now start working for the next-generation," said Gaurav Khanna.

Para-Badminton made its debut at the 2021 Paralympics. Indian shuttlers made the most out of the given opportunity and bagged four medals. Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar bagged gold medals, Suhas Yathiraj bagged a silver medal and Manoj Sarkar bagged a bronze medal.

Coach Gaurav has also lauded the youngsters. He said they have potential and will perform well in the upcoming Paralympic Games.

"This cycle is over, time to think for 2028, 2032, 2036, Krishna, Palak and Tarun are all young and will be playing the next Paralympics too," added Gaurav.

PCI Chief Deepa Malik hailed the para-athlete's performance and assured of even better performance at the Paris Paralympic Games.

"In 2016 we won four medals, in 2021 we have won 19 medals, we are moving towards adulthood, para-sports was in infancy but athletes' hard work has made it more mature. And in adulthood, we are stronger and in 2024 we will try to double our tally," added Deepa Malik.

