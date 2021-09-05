Tamil Nadu government assures 2021 Paralympics silver medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu of a job

2021 has seen an unparalleled display of brilliance on the field by the athletes of India. From the Tokyo Olympics to the Paralympics, it's been a historic year in terms of improved performances and increased medal hauls.

One such athlete is two-time Paralympic medallist Mariyappan Thagavelu, a man who overcame plenty of adversity from a young age. After winning a gold medal at Rio 2016, he bagged silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

It seems like a secure future lies ahead for the 26-year-old. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured him of a job following his Tokyo heroics. While speaking to the media, Mariyappan said:

"Tamil Nadu CM has given assurance that I will be given a job following my medal-winning performance at Tokyo Paralympics. I hope I get a job."

Mariyappan Thangavelu touched down in Chennai on Sunday after his silver medal triumph in the High Jump T63 category at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated Mariyappan upon his return from Tokyo.

Mariyappan Thangavelu's 2016 gold medal helped him pay the bills

Life wasn't easy for Mariyappan during his childhood. When he was just five years old, a truck pulverized his right leg, leaving it stunted. More than his disability, it was the financial crunch in the household that was more heart wrenching. To make ends meet, he hawked newspapers while his mother sold vegetables.

Following his 2016 Paralympic gold, the athlete breathed a sigh of relief. He put his prize money towards buying a paddy field for his mother in order to ensure a stable life for his family.

However, the money with which Mariyappan Thangavelu was running his household eventually ran out. He was in need of a steady job to support his family and requested the state government to help him in 2017.

Now, after his 2021 Tokyo Paralympics silver medal, it appears that request will be fulfilled.

Mariyappan Thangavelu's Tokyo Paralympics 2021

Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched the silver medal with a season-best performance of 1.86m in the final of the T63 high jump in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. The 2016 Rio Paralympic champion settled for silver in Tokyo after three failed attempts to clear the 1.88m jump.

