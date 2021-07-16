PM Modi's Make in India campaign and its Tokyo Olympics connection

India may not be a sporting superpower but it is doing a top-class job in exporting sporting equipment all across the world.

Veteran discus thrower Seema Punia and her rival Kamalpreet Kaur along with Tajinder Singh Toor (Shot Put) will use the sporting equipment manufactured by India during their upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Not only are these players doing an excellent job by putting India on the world map, but they are also exhibiting the Make in India brands on the World stage.

The sport's governing body World Athletics has listed six outlets to provide short-put, discus and hammer-throw equipment. Out of the six companies, three hail from India -- Anand Track and Field Equipment (ATE), Bhalla International and Nelco.

Not only today, India has been providing implements at sporting events ever since the 1992 Barcelona Games. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, the implements provided by the Bhalla International bagged an award for their high quality products.

Bhalla International is a Meerut-based company and is also one of the biggest sports goods equipment exporters in the country.

Anand Track and Field Equipment and Bhalla International will be providing 36 pieces of equipment each at this year's Summer Games.

Not only Indian athletes but athletes all around the world use the implements exported by the Indian brands at the Olympics. Ace discus thrower Seema Punia will use the discus manufactured by Bhalla International.

On one side, athletes like discus thrower Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur use Indian brands, while on the other side stars like javelin star Neeraj Chopra prefer their own customized javelin from a Nemeth or a Nordic brand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has motivated the athletes from India ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Olympic-bound athletes ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. PM Modi said athletes today are a reflection of a "new India" and also said winning will very soon become a habit for all Indian athletes.

PM Modi interacted with all the Indian athletes and motivated them ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

PM Modi's new India, aided by his Make in India campaign, will definitely put up a good exhibit and raise the benchmark internationally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also read: Avinash Sable's Journey - From Beed to Tokyo Olympics 2020

Edited by Diptanil Roy