Prefontaine Classic: Elaine Thompson-Herah attains comfortable victory, Trayvon Bromell wins men's title

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched the women's 100m gold at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday (May 28).

The 29-year-old pipped American speedster Sha'Carri Richardson to defend her title in 10.79s. Meanwhile, USA's Richardson finished second with a timing of 10.92s. Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10.92s) and Dina Asher-Smith (10.98s) finished third and fourth respectively.

After recouping from the drug scandal, finishing last, and withdrawing from multiple events this season, Richardson made a comeback last weekend. But the timings she registered were nowhere close to her best.

However, combating all odds in rainy and windy conditions, the 22-year-old went back to winning ways. With improved timing, Richardson finished second behind Thompson-Herah in the Prefontaine Classic.

However, nothing could stop Thompson-Herah from winning, not even the Achilles issues and shoulder injuries that have been lingering for months. Speaking about the win, she said:

“I came out here with the mindset of a champion and I delivered. I'm excited, I crossed the line healthy, I didn't care about the time. I'm getting into shape, I'm getting where I need to be."

AW @AthleticsWeekly Elaine Thompson-Herah sends a message to her sprint rivals ahead of the World Champs as she takes the women's 100m at the Pre Classic convincingly in 10.79 (1.7).



Sha'Carri Richardson 2nd 10.92

Shericka Jackson 3rd 10.92

The Jamaican great opted out of the Birmingham Diamond League meeting held last week. Thompson-Herah's management agency had revealed that she sensed some kind of discomfort during her training.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, on the other hand, won the women's 200m by clocking 22.41s. The 35-year-old former Olympic champion said after her win:

“I'm feeling good. A win is always good. In terms of execution, I'm not sure I executed the way I wanted.”

Trayvon Bromell wins Prefontaine Classic men's title

Trayvon Bromell wins the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic

American sprinter Trayvon Bromell uncorked a blistering 9.93s timing to clinch the men's 100m title. The 26-year-old edged fellow Americans Fred Kerley and defending world champion Christian Coleman, who finished second and third respectively. Fred and Coleman finished the race in 9.98s and 10.04s respectively.

AW @AthleticsWeekly Trayvon Bromell wins the men's 100m at Trayvon Bromell wins the men's 100m at #PreClassic in 9.93 (-0.2) ahead of fellow Americans Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles. 🇺🇸 Trayvon Bromell wins the men's 100m at #PreClassic in 9.93 (-0.2) ahead of fellow Americans Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.💥💥💥

Bromell, speaking after the win, said:

“For me, it was personal, not against anybody in the race, but mostly for myself to show people like `Man, I'm here to compete just like everybody else.' I don't train to lose. So when people complain and things like `Is he going to show up in a big race?' This year I'm worried only about myself. I don't care what the naysayers say."

