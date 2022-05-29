Create
Prefontaine Classic: Elaine Thompson-Herah attains comfortable victory, Trayvon Bromell wins men's title

Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 29, 2022 11:13 PM IST
Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched the women's 100m gold at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday (May 28).

The 29-year-old pipped American speedster Sha'Carri Richardson to defend her title in 10.79s. Meanwhile, USA's Richardson finished second with a timing of 10.92s. Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10.92s) and Dina Asher-Smith (10.98s) finished third and fourth respectively.

After recouping from the drug scandal, finishing last, and withdrawing from multiple events this season, Richardson made a comeback last weekend. But the timings she registered were nowhere close to her best.

However, combating all odds in rainy and windy conditions, the 22-year-old went back to winning ways. With improved timing, Richardson finished second behind Thompson-Herah in the Prefontaine Classic.

However, nothing could stop Thompson-Herah from winning, not even the Achilles issues and shoulder injuries that have been lingering for months. Speaking about the win, she said:

“I came out here with the mindset of a champion and I delivered. I'm excited, I crossed the line healthy, I didn't care about the time. I'm getting into shape, I'm getting where I need to be."
🇯🇲 Elaine Thompson-Herah sends a message to her sprint rivals ahead of the World Champs as she takes the women's 100m at the Pre Classic convincingly in 10.79 (1.7).🇺🇸 Sha'Carri Richardson 2nd 10.92🇯🇲 Shericka Jackson 3rd 10.92🇬🇧 Dina Asher-Smith 4th 10.98.

The Jamaican great opted out of the Birmingham Diamond League meeting held last week. Thompson-Herah's management agency had revealed that she sensed some kind of discomfort during her training.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, on the other hand, won the women's 200m by clocking 22.41s. The 35-year-old former Olympic champion said after her win:

“I'm feeling good. A win is always good. In terms of execution, I'm not sure I executed the way I wanted.”

Trayvon Bromell wins Prefontaine Classic men's title

American sprinter Trayvon Bromell uncorked a blistering 9.93s timing to clinch the men's 100m title. The 26-year-old edged fellow Americans Fred Kerley and defending world champion Christian Coleman, who finished second and third respectively. Fred and Coleman finished the race in 9.98s and 10.04s respectively.

🇺🇸 Trayvon Bromell wins the men's 100m at #PreClassic in 9.93 (-0.2) ahead of fellow Americans Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.💥💥💥

Bromell, speaking after the win, said:

“For me, it was personal, not against anybody in the race, but mostly for myself to show people like `Man, I'm here to compete just like everybody else.' I don't train to lose. So when people complain and things like `Is he going to show up in a big race?' This year I'm worried only about myself. I don't care what the naysayers say."

