Real performances will be overshadowed by the pandemic at Olympics 2021, feels double trap Olympic champion, Peter Wilson

Great Britain’s Peter Wilson was the 2012 London Olympic champion in men’s double trap. Ahead of the Olympics 2021, he said that the Tokyo Olympic Games will be a sterner test for elite athletes. Wilson believes the pandemic will eliminate athletes even before they step into the arena.

Wilson said:

“Great Britain's very own World No. 1 in women’s skeet Amber Hill is one of them who can’t compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She had no symptom of COVID-19 yet she was a dropped from the national team. Her COVID-19 report came back positive a day before her departure. The 23-year-old shotgun shooter was told removed from the Olympics."

It’s sad and confusing,” added Peter during a webinar hosted by Manav Rachna Happy Times late Thursday night.

The Olympic champion said that Olympics 2021 is challenging for competitors as well as for the organizers due to the deadly virus.

“It is difficult for everyone. The Olympics bring everyone together but this time everyone is scared. The safety of the people is important,” he added.

According to Peter, the Japanese people should have taken a call on whether the Games would be of any good because of unprecedented situation across the globe.

“Had the Olympics been in Great Britain I’m sure the public would have been against holding the Games in such circumstances. The safety of the people is also important,” said the shotgun shooter.

Several COVID-19 cases have been found in Olympics 2021 already

Several COVID-19 cases have emerged at the Games Village. On Wednesday, Fernanda Aguirre, a female taekwondo player from Chile, was one of the three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19. Fernanda had won bronze in women’s 57kg event at the 2019 Pan American Games and was hoping to enhance her profile in Tokyo. However, she is now out of Olympics 2021.

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs and Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek were the two other athletes to suffer the same fate. The Czech Republic contingent has been worst hit, as per reports.

The Olympic Games are being held in a bio-secure bubble and athletes and officials have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distance at all times, barring the occasions when the athletes take the field.

According to an official of the Indian contingent, since COVID-19 cases are spiraling in Games Village, the athletes have been asked to maintain social distance with further sincerity.

“The Indian contingent has pruned the list of Indian athletes participating in the opening ceremony,” said the Indian official from Tokyo.

