Which channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics in India? LIVE Stream details and full schedule

Tokyo Olympics is all set to begin on July 23. India has its largest ever contingent of 119 athletes at the Games this year. This is expected to be one of the most successful Olympic campaigns in national history. Many athletes have shown world-class potential that could possibly win them medals.

Athletes have already started training in Tokyo. The Games will be held between July 23 - August 8, with Indian players competing on each of those days. Here are the streaming details and complete schedule for all of India's events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics streaming details for Indian fans

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE, starting FRI, July 23rd, 3 PM

Tokyo Olympics will be broadcasted in India by the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD, Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six will broadcast the Games in English. Sony Ten 3 HD/SD will broadcast the event in Hindi. Live streaming of the Olympics will be available on the Sony LIV App. Doordarshan will live telecast all of India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics

July 23, Friday

Archery

5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual [Qualification]

9:30 AM IST: Men's Individual [Qualification]

July 24, Saturday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Mixed Team [Qualification]

10:45 AM IST: Mixed Team [Medal Matches]

Badminton

8:50 AM IST: Men's Doubles [Preliminaries]

9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Preliminaries]

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix Day 1

Hockey

Men's Team

6:30 AM IST: India vs New Zealand

Women's Team

5:15 PM IST: India vs Netherlands

Judo

7:30 AM IST: Women's 48 kg

Rowing

7:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls

Shooting

9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]

12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]

5:00 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]

7:15 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]

Table Tennis

5:30 AM IST: Men's Individual

5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual

7:45 AM IST: Mixed Doubles

Boxing

8:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight

9:54 AM IST: Men's Welterweight [Round of 32]

Weightlifting

10:20 AM IST: Women's 49 kg category

July 25, Sunday

Badminton

7:10 AM IST: Women's Singles [All group stage from July 26-29]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight

8:48 AM IST: Men's Lightweight

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix - Day 2

Gymnastics

6:30 AM IST-Women's All-around [Qualifications]

Hockey

Men's team

3:00 PM IST: India vs Australia

Rowing

8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats

11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]

7:45 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]

9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]

12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]

6:00 AM IST: Men's Skeet [Qualification]

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Mixed Doubles [Quarterfinals]

4:30 PM IST: Mixed Doubles [Semi-finals]

10:30 AM IST: Men's Singles

10:30 AM IST: Women's Singles

Swimming

3:32 PM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke heats

3:52 PM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle heats

4:49 PM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke heats

July 26, Monday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's Team [Round of 16]

10:15 AM IST: Men's Team [Medal Round]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight

9:06 AM IST: Men's Middleweight

Fencing

5:30 AM IST: Women's Sabre Event [All rounds]

Hockey

Women's Team

5:45 PM IST: India vs Germany

Sailing

8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats

11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

12:20 PM IST: Men's Skeet [Final]

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 2]

11:00 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 3]

6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 2]

11:00 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 3]

4:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Bronze medal match]

5:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Gold medal match]

Swimming

7:07 AM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle semi-final

8:01 AM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke semi-final

8:23 AM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke semi-final

3:59 PM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly heats

July 27, Tuesday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's [Group stages]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Welterweight

9:36 AM IST: Women's Lightweight

10:09 AM IST: Women's Welterweight

Hockey

Men's Team

6:30 AM IST: India vs Spain

Rowing

5:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls

Sailing

11:20 AM: Men's 49er heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Qualification]

7:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal match]

9:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Qualification]

11:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal matches]

Table Tennis

5:30 AM IST: Men's and Women's Singles [Round 3]

Swimming

7:13 AM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle final

7:21 AM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke final

7:29 AM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke final

8:05 AM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly semi-final

July 28, Wednesday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's Individual [Qualifcation]

Boxing

8:00 AM IST: Women's Middleweight

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix

Hockey

Women's team

6:30 AM IST: India vs Great Britain

Sailing

Men's 49er heats

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]

7:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]

Swimming

7:19 AM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly final

July 29, Thursday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's Individual [qualification]

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Round of 16

5:30 AM IST: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

1:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Round of 16

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Middleweight

8:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight

9:36 AM IST: Women's Flyweight

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's individual round 1

Gymnastics

4:20 AM IST: Women's all-around final

Hockey

Men's team

India vs Argentina

Rowing

6:20 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls final

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Precision Stage

Table Tennis

7:30 AM -Women's Singles semi-final

4:30 PM IST - Women's Singles Bronze medal match

5:30 PM IST - Women's Gold medal match

11:30 AM IST - Men's Singles Semi-final

July 30, Friday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round of 16

11:15 AM IST: Women's Medal Rounds

Athletics

5:30 AM IST: Men's 3000 meter steeplechase heats

7:25 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles

8:10 AM IST: Women's 100 meter heats

4:30 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Realy heats

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Quarterfinals

12:00 PM IST: Men's Doubles Semifinal

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight

8:33 AM IST: Women's Welterweight quarterfinals

9:06 AM IST: Men's Welterweight quarterfinals

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Session

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 2

Hockey

Women's team

8:15 AM IST: India vs Ireland

Men's team

3:00 PM IST: India vs Japan

Sailing

Men's 49er heats

Men's laser heats

Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Rapid Qualification and Final

Table Tennis

4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Bronze medal match

5:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Gold medal match

July 31, Saturday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's Individual round of 16

11:15 AM IST: Men's Individual medal rounds

Athletics

3:45 PM IST: Women's 100 M semifinal

6:00 AM IST: Women's Discus Throw qualification

3:45 PM IST: Men's Long Jump Qualifications

6:05 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Relay Final

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Men's Singles quarterfinal

2:30 PM IST: Women's Singles semi-final

2:30 PM IST: Men's Doubles Final

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight Round of 16

8:33 AM IST: Women's Lightweight Round of 16

9:36 AM IST: Women's Middleweight quarterfinals

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Dressage

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 3

Hockey

Women's Team

8:45 AM IST: India vs South Africa

Sailing

Men's 49er heats

Men's Laser Medal Race

Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

8:30 AM IST: Women's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [qualification and final]

August 1, Sunday

Athletics

5:35 PM IST: Men's 400 Meter hurdles semi-finals

Badminton

9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Semi-finals

5:00 PM IST: Women's Singles final

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight quarterfinals

8:33 AM IST: Men's Welterweight semifinals

8:48 AM IST: Men's Middleweight quarterfinals

9:36 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight quarterfinals

Hockey

6:00 AM IST: Men's Team quarterfinals

August 2, Monday

Athletics

7:00 AM IST: Women's 200 meter heats

3:55 PM IST: Women's 200 meter semi-finals

5:45 PM IST: Men's 3000 meter Steeplechase final

6:50 AM IST: Men's Long Jump final

4:30 PM IST: Women's Discus Throw final

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Jumping

Hockey

6:00 AM IST: Women's Team quarterfinals

Sailing

Men's 49er medal race

Shooting

8:00 AM IST: Men's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [Qualification and finals]

August 3, Tuesday

Athletics

8:50 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles final

6:20 PM IST: Women's 200 meter final

5:50 AM IST: Women's Javelin throw qualification

3:45 PM IST: Men's Shot Put Qualification

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight quarterfinals

8:18 AM IST: Men's Lightweight quarterfinals

9:05 AM IST: Women's Lightweight quarterfinals

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Men's Team semi-finals

Wrestling

8:00 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 4, Wednesday

Athletics

5:35 AM IST: Men's Javelin Throw qualifications

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight semifinals

11:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight semifinals

11:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight semifinals

Equestrian

Individual jumping final

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 1

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Women's team quarterfinals

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 86 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

8:00 AM IST: Women's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 5, Thursday

Athletics

1:00 PM IST: Men's 20 km walk

7:35 AM IST: Men's Shot put final

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight semifinals

11:00 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals

11:33 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 2

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Men's bronze medal match

3:30 PM IST Men's Gold medal match

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Men's 86kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Women's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Women's 53 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 6, Friday

Athletics

Men's 50 km race walk

1:00 PM IST: Women's 20 km race walk

4:55 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay heats

5:20 PM IST: Women's Javelin throw final

Boxing

10 :30 AM IST: Women's Middleweight semifinals

11:02 AM IST: Men's Lightweight semifinals

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 3

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Women's Bronze medal match

3:30 PM IST: Women's Gold medal match

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Women's 53 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]

8:00 AM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]

August 7, Saturday

Athletics

6:20 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay final

4:30 PM IST: Men's Javelin Throw Final

Badminton

4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Final

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight final

10:45 AM IST: Women's Flyweight final

11:15 AM IST: Men' Middleweight

11:45 AM IST: Women's Welterweight final

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 4

Wrestling

3:15 PM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [repechage/final]

3:15 PM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [repechage/final]

August 8, Sunday

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight final

10:45 am IST: Men's Lightweight final

11:15 AM IST: Women's Middleweight final

11:45 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight final

