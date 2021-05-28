Tokyo Olympics: Complete list of men's and women's field hockey fixtures

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be A unique event for a number of reasons. Not only will the global event be held during a pandemic, but those involved will have to adhere to stringent protocols before and during the tournament.

There will also be no overseas spectators at the Tokyo Olympics. Local fans will be allowed to attend the event, with the number of spectators allowed into the stadium yet to be established.

One of the major attractions at the Tokyo Olympics will be field hockey. The sport brings colours to the stands and keeps everyone on the edge of their seats for the whole 60 minutes. The end-to-end action has always entertained fans at the global event.

At the Tokyo Olympics, 24 teams (12 in both the men's and women’s competitions) will be vying for top honours at the Oi Hockey Stadium. In each section, the teams have been divided into two groups of six teams each, with the top four at the end of the round-robin stage making it to the quarterfinals. Every win will fetch the teams three points at the Tokyo Olympics while a draw will get them just one.

India are the most successful side among the men's teams at the Olympics, with 11 medals, including eight gold. Arch-rivals Pakistan are second with eight medals, comprising of three golds and silvers each and two bronze medals.

The Netherlands are the most successful women’s side that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics, with three gold and bronze medals each and two silvers.

Here are the men's fixtures at the Tokyo Olympics:

July 24

Japan vs Australia (Pool A)

New Zealand vs India (Pool A)

Argentina vs Spain (Pool A)

Netherlands vs Belgium (Pool B)

Great Britain vs South Africa (Pool B)

Canada vs Germany (Pool B)

July 25

India vs Australia (Pool A)

Spain vs New Zealand (Pool A)

Japan vs Argentina (Pool A)

South Africa vs Netherlands (Pool B)

July 26

Germany vs Belgium (Pool B)

Great Britain vs Canada (Pool B)

July 27

Argentina vs Australia (Pool A)

Japan vs New Zealand (Pool A)

India vs Spain (Pool A)

Germany vs Great Britain (Pool B)

Belgium vs South Africa (Pool B)

Netherlands vs Canada (Pool B)

July 28

Japan vs Spain (Pool A)

Australia vs New Zealand (Pool A)

July 29

India vs Argentina (Pool A)

South Africa vs Germany (Pool B)

Belgium vs Canada (Pool B)

Netherlands vs Great Britain (Pool B)

July 30

Australia vs Spain (Pool A)

Japan vs India (Pool A)

Argentina vs New Zealand (Pool A)

Canada vs South Africa (Pool B)

Germany vs Netherlands (Pool B)

Belgium vs Great Britain (Pool B)

August 1

Quarterfinal 1

Quarterfinal 2

Quarterfinal 3

Quarterfinal 4

August 3

Semifinal 1 (WQF1 vs WQF2)

Semifinal 2 (WQF3 vs WQF4)

August 5

Bronze-medal match (LSF1 vs LSF2)

Gold-medal match (WSF1 vs WSF2)

Victory ceremony

Here are the women's fixtures at Tokyo Olympics:

July 24

Netherlands vs India (Pool A)

Ireland vs South Africa (Pool A)

July 25

Great Britain vs Germany (Pool A)

Japan vs China (Pool B)

Australia vs Spain (Pool B)

New Zealand vs Argentina (Pool B)

July 26

Netherlands vs Ireland (Pool A)

South Africa vs Great Britain (Pool A)

Germany vs India (Pool A)

Australia vs China (Pool B)

Japan vs New Zealand (Pool B)

Argentina vs Spain (Pool B)

July 28

Netherlands vs South Africa (Pool A)

Great Britain vs India (Pool A)

Germany vs Ireland (Pool A)

New Zealand vs Spain (Pool B)

Japan vs Australia (Pool B)

Argentina vs China (Pool B)

July 29

Great Britain vs Netherlands (Pool A)

Spain vs China (Pool B)

Japan vs Argentina (Pool B)

New Zealand vs Australia (Pool B)

July 30

South Africa vs Germany (Pool A)

Ireland vs India (Pool A)

July 31

India vs South Africa (Pool A)

Germany vs Netherlands (Pool A)

Ireland vs Great Britain (Pool A)

China vs New Zealand (Pool B)

Argentina vs Australia (Pool B)

Japan vs Spain (Pool B)

August 2

Quarterfinal 1

Quarterfinal 2

Quarterfinal 3

Quarterfinal 4

August 4

Semifinal (WQF1 vs WQF2)

Semifinal (WQF3 vs WQF4)

August 6

Bronze-medal match (LSF1 vs LSF2)

Gold-medal match (WSF1 vs WSF2)

Victory Ceremony