"Remind me again why y'all love it here" - Gabby Thomas takes a dig at New York traffic

American sensation Gabby Thomas recently took a dig at the congested traffic of New York City.

It seemed like the American athlete was on her way to an important place when she experienced slow-paced traffic in the city. It made her question her fans about what they loved so much about New York.

The 26-year-old made headlines last month for winning the silver medal in the 200m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She clocked an impressive 21.81 seconds in the race, also securing a gold medal in the 4x100m relay event.

Thomas is currently preparing to compete at the Diamond League Final, which will take place on September 16 and 17. The Final will be held on US soil in Eugene, Oregon, for the first time.

Recently, when the athlete was en route to an unnamed destination in New York, she encountered severe traffic congestion.

Gabby Thomas then clicked a picture of herself stuck in traffic while sitting in her car and shared it on her Instagram story. The Olympic bronze-medallist captioned the story with:

"When it takes 1+ hours to go 12 miles in nyc….remind me again why y’all love it here??"

Gabby Thomas took a dig at the lack of prize money in track and field

Last month, Christopher Clarey, New York Times' best-selling author and tennis writer, shared the prize money earned by tennis players when they lose in the first round of Major tournaments on X (formerly Twitter).

Gabby Thomas retweeted the post and criticized the prize money situation in track and field. The athlete wrote:

"In track & field if you lose a meet, you go home with debt 😂."

Unclear about Thomas’s remark, a fan asked the athlete to elaborate on her statement. She then responded to the question and revealed the scenario in athletics.

The American explained that most of the time, athletes do not secure sponsors. As a result, they have to carry their own expenses while competing on tours.

If they do not win, they also struggle to recoup the money spent on travel and accommodations. The statement clearly indicated that Gabby Thomas was frustrated with the prize money scenario in her sport.

"For a lot of athletes, you have to pay for your own travel to meets, and if you lose, you don’t make enough money to cover the travel expenses :/ factor in coach travel too," Thomas wrote.

