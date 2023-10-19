Riley Gaines responds to Utah Senator's question about NCAA apologizing to female athletes with regard to transgender athlete issues

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has posted a video on her X account in response to a query that US Senator Mike Lee posed to NCAA President Charlie Baker. The question was asked during a Senate hearing recently.

Senator Lee inquired if the NCAA had issued apologies to the female athletes who were forced to share the locker room with transgenders in an event that occurred in 2022. This tournament faced controversy due to disparities in facilities, equipment, and testing between the women's and men's teams.

Senator Lee asked:

"First, I would like to know, have you apologized to those female athletes and any others similarly situated for the trauma that was inflicted on them as a result of the decision by the NCAA?"

Baker, who assumed the role of NCAA president in July 2023, did not provide a direct response. He stated that he wouldn't discuss or defend the events of 2022 and claimed he was unaware of any apologies issued by the NCAA. He committed to getting back to Senator Lee on the matter.

Expressing her frustration and disappointment with Baker's response, Riley Gaines captioned her post with an intended answer to Senator Lee's question, stating:

"Allow me to answer this for you, Senator @MikeLeeforUtah: No. There have been no apologies made by the NCAA, former President Mark Emmert, or current President Charlie Baker. And I'm not holding my breath. Thanks, Senator Lee!"

Josh Hawley slams NCAA for forcing female athletes to share locker room with biological men

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has voiced criticism against the NCAA for its policy permitting transgender athletes to participate in women's sports.

Hawley expressed his belief that the NCAA made a mistake by requiring female athletes to share locker rooms with biological men.

On his X account, formerly known as Twitter, Hawley shared a video in which he read aloud a petition Gaines had submitted against the NCAA. This petition challenged the NCAA's decision to permit transgender athletes who haven't undergone hormone therapy or surgery to compete in women's sports.

Gaines, along with other female athletes, was asked to share the locker room with a transgender athlete, Lia Thomas, without their prior consent. Hawley emphasized in his post:

"The NCAA was dead wrong to force female athletes like @RileyGaines to share a locker room with biological men. The NCAA should apologize to female athletes and cease compelling women to watch as men take over their sports."