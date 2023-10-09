"You sound just like the authority figures who told me to 'be quiet'"- Riley Gaines claps back at fan mocking her fight for women's rights

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines recently participated in a Bible discussion when she got mocked for her renowned fight for women’s rights. However, the 23-year-old did not back off from giving a befitting reply to the fan.

Gaines has been passionately fighting to establish women’s rights and security in sports and other premises of human society. Her mission intensified in 2020 when she was asked by the swimming authorities to adjust with the female transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas, in a girls' locker room during the NCAA Championships.

Later on, Gains along with her teammates complained about Thomas exposing her male genitalia to the girls, which made them feel extremely uncomfortable and traumatic.

Both Riley Gaines and Lia Thomas were tied for fifth place in the women's 200-yard freestyle event at the NCAA finals. But the award was ultimately given to Thomas.

After her NCAA experience, Riley Gaines realized that in the attempt to make the transgender community feel included in the sports field, the rights and opportunities of women were being sidelined. Hence, she began her protest about securing women’s rights. However, in doing so, Gaines had to face hate and trolling as well.

Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a thought-provoking question that read:

"Do You Believe The Bible is Playing Out in Real Time Right Now?"

To this, Gaines replied:

"The Bible is playing out in real time right now and always. Paul warns us the spiritual battles will intensify as the end times draw closer. Dark will be seen as light, bitter as sweet, and evil as moral. It's undeniable that's what we're living through, but we know the outcome."

Gaines shares her views ((Image via X/Riley Gaines))

As soon as she posted her opinion, another X user responded by trolling:

"Stick to fighting for women, no one cares about imaginary religion."

A user mocking Gaines (Image via X/ Prometheus100x)

However, the swimmer did not back off from getting into a spat with her troller. She commented:

"You sound just like the authority figures who told me to "be quiet" when faced with the injustice of a man in our sports and locker rooms. No."

Gaines' reply to an X user (Image via Riley Gaines' X handle)

Riley Gaines hits back at the transgender community for criticizing her

Earlier this year, Riley Gaines kick-started her mission to establish the ‘Save Women in Sports Act' in the country. While a majority of states have passed the bill, some are yet to. As one can assume, the transgender community was not happy with Gaines’ motives.

Therefore, in August, the community took to the streets to express their anger towards the swimmer. They shouted “F*uck you Riley” with ‘Stop Trans Genocide’ banners.

However, the swimmer and activist did not hesitate to stage a firm reply, and wrote in her X account:

"Sike! If you really think this does anything other than make me chuckle and resort to prayer for them, you would be wrong. Trans genocide does not exist. I'm advocating for the bare minimum: privacy, safety, and fairness for women & I can Swim."

Gaines' reply (Image via Riley Gaines' X handle)