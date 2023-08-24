“I'm advocating for the bare minimum” - Riley Gaines hits back after protestors scream 'F**k you Riley'

Riley Gaines clapped back at the protesters who abused the swimmer and criticized her in the name of trans rights’. Ever since the 23-year-old actively began fighting for establishing equal rights for women in sports, she has received massive backlash. However, Gaines has a reply for them in her recent social media update.

The American swimmer is passionately fighting to establish the ‘Save Women in Sports Act' in the country. A majority of states have accepted the Act that prevents transgender athletes from participating in sports events made for girls/ women.

However, Gaines’ narrative has not been well taken by the transgender community. Therefore, recently, transgender supporters took to the streets to express their anger towards the swimmer.

On August 23, Riley Gaines shared a Twitter video of protesters screaming “F*uck you Riley” with ‘Stop Trans Genocide’ banners.

The community was of the opinion that the swimmer’s 'apathy for transgender athletes in sports' suggested discrimination and violence. Noticing the backlash and hate, the swimmer expressed that it was intimidating. She wrote in her post attached to the video:

"For this reason and this reason only, I'll be quitting my activism of fighting to protecting women's sports and single-sex spaces. Things like this have become FAR too intimidating and happen way too often. This was the final straw…"

However, moments later, Gaines expressed the view that the hateful behavior of some towards her is not going to change her narrative for protecting women.

Moreover, she wrote in her new post that she was fighting for basic protection needs for women athletes, which had nothing against transgender athletes,

"Sike! If you really think this does anything other than make me chuckle and resort to prayer for them, you would be wrong. Trans genocide does not exist. I'm advocating for the bare minimum: privacy, safety, and fairness for women. & I CAN swim."

Riley Gaines was attacked by protesters at a ceremony

Recently, Riley Gaines with other women’s rights activists and lawmakers visited Texas Women's University in Denton, to attend Gov. Greg Abbott's ceremonial signing of the 'Save Women's Sports Act'.

Although it was a historic moment for the state, it also had to face aggressive outbursts from the transgender community. Swimmer Riley Gaines shared with Fox Business that as soon as she reached the ceremonial venue, she was received by protesters spitting and throwing water at her.

Furthermore, she shared that the protestors called her a 'murderer of transgender athletes'. Although Gaines was overwhelmed by the hateful experience, she strongly opposed the behavior.

"Let me reiterate, for simply wanting fair play, they were calling us murderers. That's the extent of what these protesters look like."