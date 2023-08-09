“Which state should we push for next?” - Riley Gaines celebrates the Save Women’s Sports Act being a law in Texas

Riley Gaines recently announced on Twitter the passage of the Save Women's Sports Act in Texas.

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer and a vocal advocate for women’s sports, expressed her joy and gratitude on Twitter after Governor Greg Abbott signed the Save Women’s Sports Act into law on Monday. The Save Women's Sports Act, also known as Senate Bill 29, aims to ban transgender students from competing in sports teams of their gender identity in public schools, and it became law after a successful legislative campaign in the state of Texas.

Thanks to the leadership of @GovAbbott @mayes_middleton @ValoreeforTexas for getting this through. On to the next state!



Which state should we push for next?

Gaines thanked the governor and the lawmakers who supported the bill, saying that they committed themselves to protecting the integrity and legacy of women’s sports.

The legislation has faced significant controversy and has reignited debates on transgender rights and inclusion in sports.

The legislation has faced significant controversy and has reignited debates on transgender rights and inclusion in sports. Despite this, Gaines remains hopeful about the future and is already pushing for similar bills to be passed in other states in the US. She said,

"On to the next state! Which state should we push for next?"

Riley Gaines opens center to support women's rights and fight for equality

Riley Gaines has launched The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, a new center dedicated to promoting conservative values and fighting for women's rights. As a passionate advocate of women's sports and equal opportunities in athletics, Riley Gaines continues to be an unwavering voice for women in sports. Her strong beliefs form the foundation of her advocacy and remain the driving force behind her commitment to inspiring future female leaders in the athletic world.

At the Riley Gaines Center, young female athletes will receive leadership training and mentorship to help them cultivate the necessary skills to excel in their athletic careers. The center's comprehensive program includes workshops, seminars, and mentorship programs, all aimed at equipping young women with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their respective sports fields. It will also host events and conferences to raise awareness of the challenges women face.

The Riley Gaines Center is the latest initiative by Gaines to promote conservative values and fight for women's rights. The American swimmer is also the host of the Gaines for Girls podcast and the author of the book Saving Women's Sports: How to Protect Girls' Opportunities and Champion Equality.

The center is located in Arlington, Virginia, and is open to women of all ages and backgrounds.