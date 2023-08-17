“Fantastic news!”- Riley Gaines shares happiness after North Carolina passes the Fairness in Women's Sports Act

Swimmer and activist Riley Gaines expressed her happiness upon North Carolina passing the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on August 17.

Initially, the bill experience a veto from Governor Roy Cooper. However, on Thursday, the North Carolina General Assembly overrode the veto to give the bill a green signal with bipartisan support.

Riley Gaines has been actively fighting for safeguarding women’s rights in sports. She was elated to see the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, also known as HB 574 pass, in North Carolina. It became the 22nd state to ban trans minors from medical care.

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act prohibits male sex students from playing for "athletic teams designated for females, women or girls.” Initially, the bill applied only to private middle and high schools but now it has changed to "intercollegiate athletic program."

Moreover, the bill was initially experiencing a veto from Gov. Roy Cooper. However, on Wednesday night (August 16), it was passed by the House by a vote of 74-45. Also, the Senate voted to override Cooper’s decision.

On her Twitter, Riley Gaines shared a video of Republican Speaker of the North Carolina House Tim Moore reflecting on the vote that took the bill through. Gaines expressed her happiness, writing:

"Fantastic news! NC house and senate has now officially overridden the veto of Gov Cooper of HB 574, the Fairness in Women's Sports Act. The bill is now law in North Carolina! It passed with bipartisan support."

Riley Gaines spoke against a professor’s views on exposing children to genitals

Riley Gaines is famously known for her advocacy against unfair competition in women's sports. She has strong views against letting trans athletes participate in the same athletics categories as males and females.

Recently, a University of British Columbia professor, Katja Thieme spoke about exposing young children to adult genitalia. She believes it could be a way to prepare them for locker-room experiences with transgender players.

On learning about the professor’s views Riley Gaines also joined the public outrage against her. Gaines took to her Twitter, writing:

"Hey, want to know one of my all-time excellent parenting ideas? 'Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way.'"

She added:

"You. Are. Deranged. And. Should. Be. In. Prison. I'd tag you, but, naturally, you made your account private. If you need a guest lecturer for you course, let me know. In the meantime, someone should check her search history."

Gaines has always been an advocate for fairness in women's sports and continues to fight for the same.