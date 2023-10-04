"Show me ONE example of a female ranking higher against the men” - Riley Gaines slams transgender sophomore student who dominated girls' races

Women’s Rights activist Riley Gaines recently criticized the participation of a trans woman sophomore student in a race at a high school running championship in Freeport. The trans runner, when initially ran as a boy last year, ranked 172nd. However, recently, she ranked fourth in the girls’ race in her high school.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines frequently raises concerns about the rules of the sport against female athletes due to trans athletes. She believes that in order to make the transgender feel included in sports, the government is neglecting the safety and opportunities that female athletes deserve.

At the Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport, sophomore student Soren Stark-Chessa ran in the Maine XC Festival of Champions in Belfast on Saturday, where she finished fifth. Later on, she ranked fourth in the girl’s races. However, till last year, when she had not transitioned to a girl, Stark-Chessa ranked 172nd in the district as a freshman in the boy's competition.

Her ranking in the girls’ category has created massive controversy since the weekend. Riley Gaines commented on Stark-Chessa’s ranking and criticized the matter on her X (formerly known as Twitter). She wrote:

“It's always the same story. Anyone who thinks trans-identifying males competing in women's sports is fair, please show me ONE example of a female ranking higher against the men at a competitive level than she did in the women's category."

On the other hand, the school authorities have maintained a strong stance on the matter, saying that they support all genders equally. Its athletics director Susan Sonntag told the Daily Mail on October 2:

"We support all our students at Maine Coast Waldorf School, and are proud that our students are given the opportunity to participate in all of our school programs."

Riley Gaines calls out transgender athletes for not taking part in the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Berlin

A few months before the upcoming Swimming World Cup in Berlin, World Aquatics had announced the creation of the 'Open' category that would allow all gender types to compete. It had planned 50-meter and 100-meter events across all strokes for transgender swimmers.

However, as the registration date for the category closed, the organization confirmed that no transgender swimmer had filled in their name. As a result, the category was discarded for this year.

Learning about the news, Riley Gaines called out transgender swimmers for not taking part. She wrote in her X post:

"World Aquatics & FINA created an Open Category for swimming at the World Cup to accommodate both fairness and inclusion. There wasn't a single entry. Very revealing as to what the real motivation is. Can't cheat, won't compete."

