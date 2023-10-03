Chase Kalisz shares glimpse of Ryan Murphy's first dance after marrying longtime girlfriend Bridget Konttinen

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Bridget Konttinen on September 30. Although their wedding was an intimate affair amidst the presence of friends and family, fans did catch a glimpse of their celebrations on social media. All thanks to swimmer Chase Kalisz.

On Saturday, the Murphys celebrated their wedding in the beautiful location of Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe, California. They had begun their wedding celebrations a week ago but chose to stay low-key on social media.

However, Ryan Murphy’s friend and two-time World Aquatics Champion, Chase Kalisz shared a glimpse of the couple dancing on their wedding evening.

On his Instagram story, Kalisz shared a picture of the couple in their beautiful wedding dresses and dancing on the stage. It was perfectly complimented by a dream white backdrop, their wedding cake, and friends and family taking their pictures.

Sharing the snaps, Kalisz wrote on “LFG” on his story, which indicated Looking For Girlfriend.

Chase Kalisz's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Moreover, three days after their wedding, the couple shared unseen pictures from their celebrations on their respective Instagram handles, captioning the date of their big day.

"9.30.23"

Everything you need to know about Ryan Murphy and Bridget Konttinen’s relationship

Murphy at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 5

Swimmer Ryan Murphy’s girlfriend, Bridget Konttinen, currently works at Nike and had been a rower in her college days. The couple first made their relationship public in December 2012 by posting a picture of them kissing on Instagram.

They both went to the University of California Berkeley and were also students at the Haas School of Business. Just like her boyfriend and now husband, Konttinen also has an interest in sports. She was a former college athlete who indulged in competitive rowing in high school and college.

In 2013, she won the US Rowing Youth National Championship and was also named the Marin Rowing Female Athlete of the Year.

Since 2018, she has been working in Nike. Presently, she is the production coordinator for the brand. Due to her job, she had to move to Portland, Oregon.

As a result, the couple had to have a long-distance relationship for a long time. However, Konttinen had revealed to Heavy.com that the couple would engage in virtual cooking dates to stay connected.

Ryan Murphy and Bridget Konttinen got engaged in May 2022. The swimmer shared pictures of him kneeling down in front of his girlfriend with a ring on a sunny day by the sea.