"Should be charged with assault" - Riley Gaines slams a trans male for beating a female student in a school in Oregon

Women’s rights activist Riley Gaines recently highlighted an incident to raise concern over female security on school premises in Oregon. The 23-year-old raised her voice against a trans male student who was seen ruthlessly beating a female student in a video.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has been actively working to safeguard the opportunities and security of female athletes in sports from trans athletes. She believes that in the pursuit of making the trans community feel included in sports and other events, the government has been sidelining opportunities for the female gender.

Recently, she shed light on an incident of female security getting threatened by a trans male student at the Hazelbrook Middle School in the Tigard Tualatin School District in Oregon.

A video showed a trans male student suddenly grabbing a girl’s bag from behind and pulling her backward with all his force. As the female student lost her balance, she fell to the ground. In no time, the trans male began ruthlessly pulling her hair and hitting on her head. After he left, the abused girl was seen crying in the video.

Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gaines expressed her strong views against the trans male student and the school. She also wrote a hard-hitting message at the end. It read:

"Trans male attacks female student in Oregon high school. This was certainly planned given multiple people were filming. All involved should be suspended and he should be charged with assault as a male. Identify as you wish, but you can't hide from your innate sex characteristics."

Riley Gaines lauds students for transgender bathroom policy protest

Riley Gaines

Last week, Riley praised students of the Perkiomen Valley School District for raising their voices against the school's bathroom policy. The school board decided to allow transgender students to use the restrooms of their choice, meaning that they could use either the boys’ or the girls’ washrooms.

The unprecedented decision came after a trans female student was taunted for using the girl’s washroom. The father of another female student complained that his daughter had encountered a male student in the washroom. As a result, the board decided to let trans students choose washrooms of their choice.

However, the verdict did not go well with the students of the Pennsylvania school. They held protests as the school failed to adopt a policy that would allow students to use restrooms that corresponded with their biological sex.

Sharing the video of the protest on her X handle, Riley Gaines wrote:

“This is what it takes. More of this. Nicely done."

