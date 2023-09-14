"When is enough, enough" - Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines calls out Pennsylvania school for rehiring transgender tennis coach

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines voiced her displeasure at a Pennsylvania school district for rehiring a transgender tennis coach who allegedly misbehaved in a girl’s locker room.

Riley Gaines has been outspoken about the inclusion of trans male athletes in female sports categories. On several occasions, she has claimed that they grab the opportunities made for women and also alleged that they sometimes jeopardize the security of women and young girls.

Recently, in an episode of Gaines for Girls on Outkick, the swimmer highlighted the story of the Gettysburg Area School District, which rehired a trans male tennis coach who allegedly used the girl’s locker room, threatening the safety of young girls.

The swimmer also alleged that the coach had been previously reprimanded three times. However, she was rehired last year with a vote of 6-2 by the school’s board members.

Among the board members, Michelle Smeyrs was against the rehiring decision. She claimed that she found it necessary for the public to know about her school’s unjust practices and inconsideration for girls’ security. She talked about it on Riley Gaines’s podcast, stating:

"I came to find out that the coach had gone into the girl’s locker room while the soccer team was in there and disrobed his bra and underwear, his panties, what it actually says. That was on September 2nd," Smyers said.

She added:

"On September 15th, the coach entered the locker room again and this time was apparently asking the girls in the locker room about their menstrual cycles and what type of underwear they would like to wear."

Sharing the story, Riley Gaines applauded Smeyrs while also expressing her disapproval at the action taken by the school board members. She wrote, sharing the video on Twitter:

"Michelle fulfilled her duty as a school board member by protecting the children and parental rights. All but one other failed to do their job. I applaud Michelle. Where do we draw the line? When is enough, enough?"

Riley Gaines celebrates policy change in female powerlifting

Last month, the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) announced a policy change regarding the participation of transgender athletes in women's competitions.

Aligning with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines, the IPC made it mandatory for transgender women to lower their testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before competing.

Riley Gaines took to Twitter to express her happiness and also congratulated her friend and powerlifter Lea Christina, who had been fighting for the change. Gaines wrote:

"Great news! Couldn't be more proud and thankful for my friend and teammate in this fight, .@Lea_Christina4, for being resilient and unapologetic in her efforts to get this done. 💪🏼 You (and others like .@coachblade) are to thank Nicely done.@IPF_tweet for prioritizing fairness.”