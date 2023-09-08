“This woman had the tenacity” - Riley Gaines commends Michelle Smyers' courageous stand against high school coach's contract renewal

Riley Gaines, a prominent and vocal opponent of transgender athletes in women's sports, took to Twitter on Thursday to commend Michelle Smyers for her courageous decision.

Michelle Smyers, a member of the school board, voted against renewing the contract of a high school tennis coach who uses the girls' locker room and identifies as a woman.

Smyers stated that she had read the reprimand and understood its contents. She also mentioned that the press had a copy of it and should publish it. Michelle Smyers believed that the voting result sent a clear message about the district's lack of concern for their daughters. Michelle Smyers was one of the two board members who voted against renewing the coach's contract.

Riley Gaines retweeted Smyers's post, expressing admiration for her tenacity and courage in holding her position. Gaines went on to say that Smyers was one of the few board members who pushed on not renewing the coach's contract, especially given the coach's presence in the locker room while the girls were changing.

Riley Gaines Reacts to Artemis Langford's Sorority Admission Case

Riley Gaines weighed in on the case of Artemis Langford, a transgender woman undergoing hormone therapy who faced resistance from some members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Southern California when seeking admission, as per reports.

A judge recently dismissed Langford's lawsuit, citing a lack of evidence of discrimination or harm. In response to a video of Langford discussing her lawsuit on MSNBC, Gaines tweeted her skepticism about Langford's claims.

Riley Gaines accused Langford of infringing on the privacy and safety of the sorority sisters and stated her intention to withdraw support for the sorority if she had any past or present affiliation with it.

This case highlights the ongoing debates and discussions surrounding transgender rights, inclusion, and acceptance within various organizations, including sororities. It underscores the need for open dialogue and understanding as society continues to navigate these complex and evolving issues.