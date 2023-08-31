“This is really huge” - Riley Gaines reacts to Oberlin College women's lacrosse coach speaking out against trans athletes in women's sports

Riley Gaines has always been known for championing the cause of obtaining fairness in the sports world for women. She recently applauded the bravery of a college coach who broke her silence on the issue of transgender athletes in women's sports in a documentary.

Kim Russell, the head women's lacrosse coach at Oberlin College, shared her story with the Independent Women's Forum, a conservative group that supports single-sex sports.

Russell said she faced public shaming and disciplinary action from her college after supporting Emma Weyant, a swimmer who lost to Penn's Lia Thomas, the first openly trans woman champion in the NCAA women's division, on Instagram.

According to her, it was unfair to the athletes who had trained so hard to compete. In previous seasons, Thomas had played for the men's team. Russell said that she was never told that she had broken college policy or given any details about what she had done wrong.

The Independent Women's Forum documentary featuring Russell is part of its "Save Women's Sports" campaign, which aims to raise awareness and mobilize support for legislation that would protect single-sex sports.

Gaines has been vocal in her opposition to trans people competing in women's sports, going so far as to contact state officials and appear in political advertising on behalf of Republicans.

Riley Gaines expressed her admiration for Russell on Twitter. She said that coaches' voices are crucial to the movement to restore common sense and fairness in women's sports.

"This is really, really huge. The voice we've been missing is that of coaches. Watch this to understand why so many remain silent even though they know what they're being told to do is wrong. Thank you for putting your name to this, Coach Kim Russell."

“We won't stand for trans kids to be told they can't play where they want” - Riley Gaines weighs in on transgender athletes in women's sports

Riley Gaines tweeted, responding to a comment that said the issue of trans inclusion in sports was complicated. She said that it was not complicated at all and that males should compete with males and females with females.

Gaines added that no one was being denied the opportunity to play sports or to transition, but that they should do so in a way that is safe and fair for everyone.

"Well, we do know we won't stand for trans kids to be told they can't play where they want, but we don't know if we care about women, therefore this issue is complicated."

She conitnued:

"This is quite literally the least complicated issue. Males compete with males. Females compete with females. No one is being told they can't play sports. No one is being told they can't transition. Just compete where it is safe and fair. Again, not complicated"