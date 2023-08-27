“You're a sell out”: Riley Gaines lashes out at government for gender equality message

Swimmer and transgender critic Riley Gaines recently criticized US Vice President Kamala Harris for her speech on equal rights for women. The 23-year-old activist has frequently expressed her disappointment with the government’s equality rights policies for the transgender community, which, in her opinion, overlook women’s opportunities and safety issues.

Recently, a video of Kamala Harris delivering an equal rights speech on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day on August 26 came to light. The vice president reaffirmed in her message that the government would be working towards the expansion of voting rights that would include all Americans.

The 58-year-old said in the Twitter (X) video:

"We must fight for gender equality. The status of women is the status of democracy. Democracy is the strongest when everyone participates. And it is weaker when people are left out. Freedom and democracy can never be taken for granted by any of us."

She also added:

"People are tired and frustrated and at times, sacred. Scared that we risk losing their rights we fought so hard to win. Do we stand or do we fight? This is about the rights of women. This is about the future of our nation."

However, the American vice president's words failed to appeal to Riley Gaines. The former University of Kentucky athlete shared the Twitter video and criticized the US government for its equality policies. She wrote:

"Scared of losing the rights we fought so hard to win" this is satire, right? Bc I know you cant possibly be referencing women when you're actively taking away our rights to privacy, safety, and equal opportunity. Sports, prisons, domestic violence shelters, sororities..."

Saying this, the swimmer also added:

“You're a sell out.” wrote Riley Gaines for Kamala Harris’s speech.

In April, the Biden government made headlines for planning to veto the H.R. 734 Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act Bill, a move that was supported by trans woman swimmer Lia Thomas.

Gaines did not waste a moment to slam the decision after learning about it. She stated in a Twitter post that the government’s proposed bill denied science, truth, and common sense.

Riley Gaines’s disturbing encounter with Lia Thomas

Riley Gaines (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2022, Riley Gaines and her teammates were not informed beforehand that she would have to share the changing room with trans woman athlete, Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

The activist later called out the organization for their inconsideration towards the female swimmers who felt discomfort changing in front of Thomas. Gaines also accused Thomas of allegedly exposing his male genitalia to the female swimmers in the changing room, an experience she termed as “disturbing."

The University of Pennsylvania swimmer competed as a male from 2017 to 2020. Moreover, the 24-year-old had started undergoing hormonal treatment but was yet to receive gender reassignment surgery when he competed in the 2022 NCAA Championship.

Riley Gaines fight has also seen her receive signifcant backlash in the past.